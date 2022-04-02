Wedding of the Week: Gillian and Thomas met on the school run and he proposed at the school gates

Gillian Healy and Thomas Dineen first met on the school run — and Tom even proposed at the school gates.

Their daughters also played a key role when Gillian and Thomas exchanged vows last November — Alexandara, Heather, Abi and Robyn MacNamara were the bridesmaids while Vivienne Dineen was the best person.

Gillian Healy and Thomas Dineen got married at Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare

“We met at Gaeilscoil Mhic Easmainn in Tralee, where our children attended school, in 2008,” says Gillian.

“Tom even proposed outside the school gate where we first met.”

Gillian, from The Kerries East, Tralee, Co Kerry, and Thomas, from Glenderry, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry, were wed in The Boathouse at the Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare, Co Kerry, by Aine Brosnan, registrar.

Sealed with a kiss: Gillian Healy and Thomas Dineen

The reception took place in the William Perry Suite in the five-star venue. “We wanted a small family wedding with close friends and were guided by Sheen Falls’ wedding coordinator, Clodagh Ryan. We both fell head over heels in love with The Boathouse — and our wedding from start to finish was absolutely five-star,” says the bride.

The couple’s nieces, Élena and Autumn Cronin, were the flower girls and Harrison O’Neill, grandson, was the pageboy.

“The main focus was to involve the children — or should I say young ladies — as much as possible,” says the bride.

Gillian Healy and Thomas Dineen with Alex, Heather, Abi and Robyn MacNamara, Vivienne Dineen, Élena and Autumn Cronin

The nearby river with at almost full tide at 2pm when the ceremony began, adds Gillian, “so the scene was absolutely breathtaking”.

“Our wedding singer, Eve Stafford, soprano, from Limerick, along with Kieran Collins on the violin and Sinead Ryan on the harp gave what was like a private concert to our guests before the wedding party made an entrance,” she says.

Heather making her speech

“Four of our daughters made a speech separately to tell both us and our guests how their lives have blossomed since our families joined together and our daughters spoke of the happiness Tom has brought to my life and I have brought to his. It was very emotional and I think they had our guests in tears for most of it,” says Gillian.

Tears of happiness: Viv's speech

“Just before dessert was served we had a 15 minute-clip from the fantastic Bernard Casey, comedian and actor, and Jason Fahy entertained the guests on guitar. From the first dance on there wasn't a space to be found on the dance floor,” says the bride.

“When Jason finished Kevin Healy-Rae, local DJ, entertained us all.”

The Boathouse at Sheen Falls at Gillian Healy and Thomas Dineen's wedding

The younger guests were particularly welcome.

“My sister Erica had given birth to her baby girl Freya only four weeks before the wedding and made a huge effort to come with her husband David and our two flower girls Elena and Autumn. My youngest sister Geri had her baby boy Roman just eight days before the wedding so unfortunately she wasn't able to attend but we kept her busy on Facetime,” adds Gillian.

Daughter, Abi, makes a speech at Gillian Healy and Thomas Dineen's wedding

Gillian sourced her wedding dress in Aibheil in Adare, County Limerick, and the bridal hairstyling was by Chanel Hurley of The Coco Cottage with makeup Becky Spencer.

Malgorzata Miczek Photography and Rory Kirby, videography, captured the occasion on camera.

Daughter, Alex, makes a speech at Gillian Healy and Thomas Dineen's wedding

The bride and groom, who live in Kilmoyley, Ardfert, County Kerry, went to Saint Lucia on their honeymoon.

The newlyweds, who are accountants, work together at Thomas Dineen and Company Chartered Accountants and Statutory Auditors in Tralee.

If you would like your wedding featured in Wedding of the Week, email eve.kelliher@examiner.ie