Amy Huberman on her dad's illness, her first shift with Brian and the dumping that inspired her first novel

Amy Huberman has spilled the beans on where her and rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll shared their first kiss — and revealed she once was dumped by an ex the night before she moved country to be with him.

The 43-year-old, who gave birth to her third child last year, shared that herself and Brian first locked lips in Café en Seine on Dublin’s Dawson Street.

Speaking on Doireann Garrihy’s The Laughs of your Life podcast, Huberman said she first started texting the Irish rugby star back in 2005 which led to a first kiss at the restaurant-come-nightclub's bar.

The actress said she’d had “way too much" to drink and was “too giddy.”

Amy Huberman with hubby Brian O'Driscoll

The Finding Joy star also shared that when she was in her early twenties a boyfriend of hers broke up with her — the night before she was due to move country to be closer to him.

“I was mad about this guy,” she said, “I was so excited.”

"I shipped my stuff off to England. A van came, I got no receipt, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever see those again’.

“I was delighted, I was moving into a flat with a mate of mine... I’d no job to go to... but I felt like a real grown-up.

“The night before I was going over, he decided that was not the plan for him. It wasn’t ideal."

The mother-of-three said that she got the last laugh in the end though, as it was this experience that actually led her to write her first book Hello, Heartbreak.

“That’s when I started to write... I didn’t want to go out in case I bumped into yer man with his girlfriend.

“And that’s when I wrote my first book... which was a bestseller.”

Asked whether she sent him a copy, Huberman said no because she “probably wrote about him.”

Huberman also opened up about how difficult she found the various Covid-19 lockdowns because she couldn't visit her dad.

Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

"I've had the luxury of time with my kids and that's been lovely, but the flipside of that is being robbed of time with my parents when there isn't endless time left."

Her dad, who is in his 80s and has Parkinson's, is being cared for in a nursing home.

"I just wanted to break in," she said, sharing her frustration.

"If it was just Dad, we nearly would have taken the risk, because how much time does anybody have?"

"But... I also didn't want to kill everyone else in the nursing home."

Paying tribute to her father, she said despite his ill health he still has a "gorgeous sense of humour."

"He's confined to a wheelchair now, but he's still the messer."