Twitter is having a field day 
Twitter reacts to that Will Smith Oscar moment 

Will Smith hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 11:42
Nicole Glennon

Unless you've been avoiding all social media, broadcast media and human beings since last night, you're probably aware of what happened at last night's Academy Awards.

After appearing to first laugh alongside a joke comedian Chris Rock made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith then stormed the Oscar stage and slapped the American comic square in the face. 

The actor, who was nominated for an Academy Award, went on to scream “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth" twice before later winning the gong for Best Actor and tearing up on stage.

Accepting the award, the King Richard actor apologised to the Academy and the event's attendees (notably, no apology for Chris Rock), and mentioned advice Denzel Washington gave him during a commercial break (“At your highest moment, be careful, because that’s when the devil comes for you"). Comparing himself to the man he portrayed in King Richard he said, "I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things.”

It was an eventful night to say the least — and Twitter has been weighing in with all the hot takes, memes and celebrity reactions.

The obvious one

Someone on your timeline definitely made this joke. Or the one about Will Smith being sent to Bel-Air.

The celebrity reactions

Lupita didn't know where to look.

A new meme was born.

There's a lot going on here.

His son's reaction

We're not sure what to make of this

The relatable ones 

Every girlfriend today. 

We'd be the EXACT same

The Spongebob meme

There's always an appropriate Spongebob scene

The epiphany 

A missed opportunity

Was it staged?

No, definitely fake. He's an actor.

And, well, he's not wrong.

Was it wrong?

Very true.

The Irish Examiner's resident columnist and comedian chimes in.

She's not wrong.

