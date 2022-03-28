Twitter reacts to that Will Smith Oscar moment 

Unless you've been avoiding all social media, broadcast media and human beings since last night, you're probably aware of what happened at last night's Academy Awards.

After appearing to first laugh alongside a joke comedian Chris Rock made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith then stormed the Oscar stage and slapped the American comic square in the face.

The actor, who was nominated for an Academy Award, went on to scream “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth" twice before later winning the gong for Best Actor and tearing up on stage.

Damn. So did Will Smith just punch Chris Rock for real? Here is a Japanese network’s uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock. #Oscars #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/fjqgypVdue — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 28, 2022

Accepting the award, the King Richard actor apologised to the Academy and the event's attendees (notably, no apology for Chris Rock), and mentioned advice Denzel Washington gave him during a commercial break (“At your highest moment, be careful, because that’s when the devil comes for you"). Comparing himself to the man he portrayed in King Richard he said, "I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things.”

It was an eventful night to say the least — and Twitter has been weighing in with all the hot takes, memes and celebrity reactions.

The obvious one

Someone on your timeline definitely made this joke. Or the one about Will Smith being sent to Bel-Air.

“I got in one little fight and my mom got scared” pic.twitter.com/ZKwbdC3pKa — | Gill | The Venom Shill | (@7Venomcomics) March 28, 2022

The celebrity reactions

Lupita didn't know where to look.

LUPITA IN THE BEHIND WILL SMITH IS KILLING ME #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/BtITt6SC4R — matt murdocks gf ♡ (@omgmattmurdock) March 28, 2022

A new meme was born.

It isn't the #Oscars until we have a truly insane Nicole Kidman reaction image. pic.twitter.com/KSk9wTs8oK — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) March 28, 2022

There's a lot going on here.

Dying at this photo from the Vanity Fair #Oscars viewing party…. pic.twitter.com/YAvcr2KN6O — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 28, 2022

His son's reaction

We're not sure what to make of this

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

The relatable ones

Every girlfriend today.

every girl texting her man “if somebody made fun of me at the Oscar’s would you slap them??” — greta gerNIG (@NILES100) March 28, 2022

We'd be the EXACT same

andrew garfield and zendaya scrolling on twitter after will smith punch chris rock#Oscar pic.twitter.com/tTjFFP009t — honey (@honeybbhl) March 28, 2022

The Spongebob meme

There's always an appropriate Spongebob scene

everyone around will smith after he sat back down #Oscars pic.twitter.com/F1BWjilHHc — THE. MASTERMIND03♔ (@LINEKELA_ON_I) March 28, 2022

The epiphany

oh so someone could have slapped ricky gervais this whole time — roche (@kvetchkween) March 28, 2022

A missed opportunity

The Oscars orchestra shoulda played Everybody Hates Chris — Young Person (@EricTrillman_) March 28, 2022

Was it staged?

No, definitely fake. He's an actor.

It turns out it was staged. I've reverse Google image searched him and the guy who punched Chris Rock is a professional actor. — Sridhar Ramesh (@RadishHarmers) March 28, 2022

And, well, he's not wrong.

No need to take it away. They'll just give it to someone else next year. They're always changing their minds about who the best actor is. pic.twitter.com/XeTB8mZko6 — Sridhar Ramesh (@RadishHarmers) March 28, 2022

Was it wrong?

Very true.

The fact that Will Smith wasn’t kicked out of the Oscars and arrested for assaulting Chris Rock shows how Hollywood allows, enables, and celebrates the very worst behaviors.



Workplace violence isn’t tolerated in normal industries. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 28, 2022

The Irish Examiner's resident columnist and comedian chimes in.

I believe in free speech and free punching — Eleanor Tiernan (@eleanortiernan) March 28, 2022

She's not wrong.