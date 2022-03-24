Tell Tina: No way 10-year-olds from Bishopstown are getting the upperhand on Glen Rovers

Jesus, Jacqueline girl, you're going to do yourself an injury, trade him in for some ould fella in a golf vest, for everyone's sake. Keep that cat firmly in the bag, and swap to Games of Thrones. You’ll thank me later, although your hip mightn’t.
OMG, girl, I'm OBSESSED with Kylie Jenner. I'm weak for her eyebrows, it takes me 40 minutes each side to get them exactly like hers every morning. #worthit. I have a bet going with my friend Jacinta, that they keep the rest of his name, little Jacques Webster III - you can say what you want about me, but no one can say I doesn't do me research.
For your Easter break, go to Youghal, it's pure dacent, and they've nearly gotten rid of that funny smell. It's like a combo of burning rubber and mockeyah Hugo Boss, you know the one I mean.
Get a cup of tea, ya dope. Ps. I know your old doll, there's more danger there than anything the Bishopstown boys could scheme up. Especially when she hears about number eight.
- Ask Audrey is on a break, helping her pal Reggie to come up with ways to keep the riffraff out of his show in The Everyman. Tina, Audrey's third cousin on her mother's side, is from Mayfield and is filling in while she's away. Audrey returns on April 8.