Tell Tina: No way 10-year-olds from Bishopstown are getting the upperhand on Glen Rovers

Tina, my affair with the gentleman considerably younger than I continues unabated. We've moved to a deeper, more spiritual level in our relationship, where I've added him as Junior account on my Revolut and he let me use his student discount card when I bought him a new outfit in Tommy H that time we went to Kildare Village.

Ironically, it's getting harder to hide my real age from him now he's spending more time on my couch and less in my bed. We watched an entire season of Vikings last night, he thought it was because I was really into the historical raunch, but really it was because I dropped the remote and my trick hip was acting up, I couldn't bend down and get it.

Saying that, when Lagertha told Ragnar: "I don't want love now, I want to ride you like a bull, like a wild bull," I wasn't complaining. Should I just be honest with him and let the (rather elderly) cat out of the bag?

- Jacqueline, don't get me started on my plantar fasciitis.

Jesus, Jacqueline girl, you're going to do yourself an injury, trade him in for some ould fella in a golf vest, for everyone's sake. Keep that cat firmly in the bag, and swap to Games of Thrones. You’ll thank me later, although your hip mightn’t.

Two of the mums in our online Yoga for Exceptional Babies group went abroad for midterm, and I am livid. Now it was only Lanzarote (or Lanzarotten as the rest of us called the Whatsapp group we set up to bitch about them) but still, we had to endure dally Insta posts of little Ailill and little Brogan doing the handstand scorpion ( that the Taraksvansana in Sacscrit, for your information Tina) on golden sands on Michael Kors yoga mats while I couldn't even get to the holiday home in Crook because I got notifications I was a close contact from 19 different people.

How can I get back them for the Easter break? (In case you're wondering Ailill is from the Irish word Ailleacht meaning 'beauty'. I'm not one to speak ill of a toddler but at the same time I've sent her five links about Kylie Jenner changing her son's name from Wolf Because it doesn't suit him. Brogan is from the gaelige for 'sturdy shoe'. No links were needed there.)

- Louise (not my real name, in case you look up pics of my kid on Insta, she has her father's nose... and moustache.)

OMG, girl, I'm OBSESSED with Kylie Jenner. I'm weak for her eyebrows, it takes me 40 minutes each side to get them exactly like hers every morning. #worthit. I have a bet going with my friend Jacinta, that they keep the rest of his name, little Jacques Webster III - you can say what you want about me, but no one can say I doesn't do me research.

For your Easter break, go to Youghal, it's pure dacent, and they've nearly gotten rid of that funny smell. It's like a combo of burning rubber and mockeyah Hugo Boss, you know the one I mean.

Our under 11s (UP THE GLEN) played out in Bishopstown last week. (A draw, the ref was a joke.) What do be wrong with the dads out there? Was there a sign of a face tattoo? No. Was there a gatt between them? No. Not even a bottle of Bud, which isn't even alcohol.

I passed one group and they were on about meeting up for a cup of coffee. "Let me know where you goys are going for a cup of Joe during the week," says one fella. Shams. Meeting for coffee. Of a Wednesday. I was looking at them stupid. What's that all about?

Should I start a coffee morning for our coaches- they might be talking tactics and there's no way 10-year-olds from the southside that do Sasaki violin are getting the upper hand on us, I'll tell ya that for nathing.

So, my question to you Tina, is, what coffee should a proud father of seven, possibly eight, order in the Costa in Blackpool for his first coffee morning with the boys?

- Damo, Blackpool, I have the old doll advising me on what to wear, so sorted there.

Get a cup of tea, ya dope. Ps. I know your old doll, there's more danger there than anything the Bishopstown boys could scheme up. Especially when she hears about number eight.