Eleanor Tiernan: The joys of a high bun. If you know, you know

Sorry lads. It’s over for ye. Ye tried hard and, in fairness, ye nearly had me. This week however I’ve achieved something that will see all my challengers scrambling in the dust. The years of work and perseverance have paid off. I am happy to announce that my hair has finally grown long enough to be twisted into one of those “top of the head” buns. Yeah, read it and weep, short haired m*th*rf*ck*rs I mean I’m trying to keep my feet on the ground but who can expect me to? This is the kind of achievement that most people only dream of. Anyone who sees me now, from any angle and for miles around, cannot escape the undeniable truth that my hair is just so bloody looooong. Just an elastic band away from needing to be picked up off the road. It’s not. It’s actually just below my shoulders but they don’t know that. For all they know I’m an opportunity to rescue a woman who’s been locked in a tower by an evil prince. I could tell them but I would never try to discourage that kind of thinking.
A duck tried to build a nest in it the other day. Well maybe not an actual nest but I saw a look in the eye of a plover on the canal that told me he was undeniably thinking about it. I’ve taken to sticking a couple of feathers in my bun so they think it’s already been taken by a fellow waterfowl.
AB and PB is what I’m calling the times before and after this new hair style option has opened up for me. That’s how important this is to me. Pony tails bedamned. A bun on top of the head is an altogether different proposition. Top knots imply that having long hair is a burden - a situation that needs to be dealt with. The hair is tied up there because otherwise it would be a danger to its owner. Perhaps get caught in some of the heavy machinery I operate.
Come to think of it, maybe I should think about getting some kind of bun insurance now that I’m this rare cohort of human.
If you asked me what was the toughest time I’d have to mention the wilderness years. Those times where the hair was long enough to be put into a pony tail at the back but not yet one that could be pulled up on top. Those were the worst times. I’d be there in my yoga class when the teacher would announce time for Shavasana at the end - my favourite bit because you get a little rest all on your own. Did I get to rest in those AB times? Did I f*ck. My head would be lolling around trying to balance on that stump at the back of my head. Now I when I lie flat on the floor that bun is safely up out of the way and my restful moments are what they ought to be, restful. Now I'm so able to relax, the teacher has to wake me at the end of the class.
If you’re a man reading, don’t think this doesn’t apply to you. The ponytail/bun divide is evident in men’s appearance too. The ponytail at the back for a man is often a fashion choice but also can be a sign of a lack of care for appearance. When I see that on a guy I think “Well, he’s left it a bit long between trips to the barber”. However when I am facing a man and there’s a top knot visible, thoughts of hygiene and personal grooming just don’t come up. I start thinking all kinds of wonderful things. Who is this mystical creature? He must be some sort of zen-like warrior who I imagine accepts he will die in some kind of honour-based violent event. Then he gives me the coffee I’ve ordered and we both sigh with satisfaction.
Why do these arbitrary distinctions make such a difference to our lives? Such a small thing and it's like the difference between night and day. And if only there was one I could use to resolve my fringe situation that even on a good day looks like a big ball of fuzz. My face doesn’t seem to work without one but when I wear it I can’t seem to shake the look of a twelve-year-old off me. I’d like to look like a grown woman at least once before I die. But I think I'll enjoy my bun for a while before I take on that kind of trauma.