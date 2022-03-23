Conor Murray engaged to former Miss Universe Ireland Joanna Cooper

It's official!

Irish rugby international Conor Murray and his model girlfriend Joanna Cooper are engaged.

The former Miss Universe Ireland shared a photo of the happy couple holding hands on Tuesday — with a sparkling engagement ring front and centre.

The snap was captioned "Always & forever 🤍."

Picture: @joannacoops / Instagram

Fresh off his Triple Crown victory with Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday, Murray shared his own photo with the date of their engagement captioned "Phew 😰."

The rugby star popped the question while the pair were holidaying in Dubai.

The scrum-half has been dating model Joanna Cooper since 2018, and they started living together in 2020 during lockdown. They share a cavapoo puppy called Kevin.