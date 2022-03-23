Conor Murray engaged to former Miss Universe Ireland Joanna Cooper

The model shared a photo of the happy couple holding hands — with a sparkling engagement ring front and centre
Conor Murray engaged to former Miss Universe Ireland Joanna Cooper

Picture: @conormurray9 / Instagram

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 08:18
Nicole Glennon

It's official!

Irish rugby international Conor Murray and his model girlfriend Joanna Cooper are engaged. 

The former Miss Universe Ireland shared a photo of the happy couple holding hands on Tuesday — with a sparkling engagement ring front and centre. 

The snap was captioned "Always & forever 🤍."

Picture: @joannacoops / Instagram
Picture: @joannacoops / Instagram

Fresh off his Triple Crown victory with Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday, Murray shared his own photo with the date of their engagement captioned "Phew 😰."

The rugby star popped the question while the pair were holidaying in Dubai. 

The scrum-half has been dating model Joanna Cooper since 2018, and they started living together in 2020 during lockdown. They share a cavapoo puppy called Kevin. 

Read More

Matthew MacNabb: I do something that terrifies me every year 

More in this section

Ukrainian girl who sang Let It Go reunited with mother as she performs in Poland Ukrainian girl who sang Let It Go reunited with mother as she performs in Poland
Adam King launches virtual hug jewellery just in time for Mother's Day Adam King launches virtual hug jewellery just in time for Mother's Day
Micheál Martin on Cork humour, his son going viral — and the time he thought he’d ‘never laugh again’ Micheál Martin on Cork humour, his son going viral — and the time he thought he’d ‘never laugh again’
<p>L-R: Aine Phelan (Waterford based BUMBLEance driver); Heather Rainey (Head of Communication and Fundraising); Edel Twomey (Online Officer); Aislinn Muckian (Fundraising and Engagement)</p>

Buzzin': Cork coffee company gets on board for Bumbleance coffee morning campaign

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices