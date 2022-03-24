Ask Niamh: Do I need a solicitor to switch my mortgage and how much will it cost?

Niamh Hennessy shares some insight into changing for a better mortgage rate 
Banks often run deals where they will pay for solicitor fees

The simple answer is yes you will need a solicitor. That said, however banks often run deals where they will pay for solicitor fees but appointing a solicitor is your responsibility. 

Switching to get a better mortgage rate can save you thousands. Of course it can be a hassle switching but if you put your mind to it, it can be done. Either way you will have to engage a solicitor as they will take care of a lot of the paperwork. 

The amount of work the solicitor will do for a mortgage switcher will not be as much as for a buyer. That should be reflected too in the final fee which generally will be around €1,500 plus VAT.

Champ of the week: DPD Delivery Driver Sharp

Pat said he thinks the DPD delivery driver, Sharp (that's his first name) who delivers to his house is really deserving of Champ of the Week. 

He said that Sharp always has a smile on his face and is really helpful and so friendly to himself and his family. Pat said Sharp often goes out of his way to help the family with heavy packages and nothing is ever any hassle for him. 

Pat said they often order some heavy items such as dog food and Sharp always goes the extra mile to help with the deliveries. 

He said that Sharp will always do what he can to make sure that the parcels they order are delivered in a safe and convenient way for himself and his neighbours which makes life easier for everyone.

