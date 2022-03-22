Buzzin': Cork coffee company gets on board for Bumbleance coffee morning campaign

Since its establishment in 2013, childrens' ambulance service BUMBLEance has been providing transportation and medical assistance services in a fun, safe and comfy way for children affected by serious and life-limiting conditions to travel to hospitals, hospices and treatment/respite centres around the country - getting their 12th ambulance on the road last year.

The service is completely free for the young people and families that use it - but like anything else, it costs money to run, and a new fundraising campaign is set to help them top-up their honey pot.