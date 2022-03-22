Buzzin': Cork coffee company gets on board for Bumbleance coffee morning campaign

Since its establishment in 2013, childrens' ambulance service BUMBLEance has been providing transportation and medical assistance services in a fun, safe and comfy way for children affected by serious and life-limiting conditions to travel to hospitals, hospices and treatment/respite centres around the country - getting their 12th ambulance on the road last year.
The service is completely free for the young people and families that use it - but like anything else, it costs money to run, and a new fundraising campaign is set to help them top-up their honey pot.
Brew for BUMBLEance is a campaign that asks organisations, schools, communities and individuals to host their own special coffee mornings to help raise funds and generate a buzz for the country's youngest patients.
Joining the hivemind behind the national campaign is Cork coffee company Velo, who have raced ahead of the pack to donate to the cause and provide a veritable tour-de-france of roasted flavours.
"It’s a fantastic opportunity to help raise funds, so we can continue to bring joy and comfort to some of Ireland’s most critically ill children," says Velo's Rob Horgan. "We hope everyone can get involved and do their small part and put on a Brew for BUMBLEance."
Meanwhile, celebrity chef and BUMBLEance ambassador Aoife Noonan has served up a selection of recipes that are ideal for people to create for their coffee mornings - ready to use as part of fundraisers' online resource pack.
Head of Communications and Fundraising for BUMBLEance, Heather Rainey, says: "Brew For BUMBLEance is a brilliant opportunity for people to get together again after the 2 years of lockdown, and there's no better reason than for our beautiful King and Queen Bees.
"We are so grateful to Velo coffee roasters and Aoife Noonan for supporting Brew For BUMBLEance and for being our sponsor for this campaign.
"We are really looking forward to seeing everyone's coffee morning and creating memories throughout the year!"
- For more info and to register: https://www.bumbleance.com/brewforbumbleance