Buzzin': Cork coffee company gets on board for Bumbleance coffee morning campaign

The national children's ambulance service is asking communities to host fundraising coffee mornings - and Velo Coffee Roasters are in the saddle to help out with a huge donation
Buzzin': Cork coffee company gets on board for Bumbleance coffee morning campaign

L-R: Aine Phelan (Waterford based BUMBLEance driver); Heather Rainey (Head of Communication and Fundraising); Edel Twomey (Online Officer); Aislinn Muckian (Fundraising and Engagement)

Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 14:10
Mike McGrath Bryan

Since its establishment in 2013, childrens' ambulance service BUMBLEance has been providing transportation and medical assistance services in a fun, safe and comfy way for children affected by serious and life-limiting conditions to travel to hospitals, hospices and treatment/respite centres around the country - getting their 12th ambulance on the road last year.

The service is completely free for the young people and families that use it - but like anything else, it costs money to run, and a new fundraising campaign is set to help them top-up their honey pot.

Brew for BUMBLEance is a campaign that asks organisations, schools, communities and individuals to host their own special coffee mornings to help raise funds and generate a buzz for the country's youngest patients.

Joining the hivemind behind the national campaign is Cork coffee company Velo, who have raced ahead of the pack to donate to the cause and provide a veritable tour-de-france of roasted flavours.

BUMBLEance coffee mornings are an excellent way of catching the buzz and supporting the kids' ambulance service
BUMBLEance coffee mornings are an excellent way of catching the buzz and supporting the kids' ambulance service

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to help raise funds, so we can continue to bring joy and comfort to some of Ireland’s most critically ill children," says Velo's Rob Horgan. "We hope everyone can get involved and do their small part and put on a Brew for BUMBLEance."

Meanwhile, celebrity chef and BUMBLEance ambassador Aoife Noonan has served up a selection of recipes that are ideal for people to create for their coffee mornings - ready to use as part of fundraisers' online resource pack.

Head of Communications and Fundraising for BUMBLEance, Heather Rainey, says: "Brew For BUMBLEance is a brilliant opportunity for people to get together again after the 2 years of lockdown, and there's no better reason than for our beautiful King and Queen Bees. 

"We are so grateful to Velo coffee roasters and Aoife Noonan for supporting Brew For BUMBLEance and for being our sponsor for this campaign. 

"We are really looking forward to seeing everyone's coffee morning and creating memories throughout the year!"

Read More

Adam King launches virtual hug jewellery just in time for Mother's Day

More in this section

Adam King launches virtual hug jewellery just in time for Mother's Day Adam King launches virtual hug jewellery just in time for Mother's Day
Micheál Martin on Cork humour, his son going viral — and the time he thought he’d ‘never laugh again’ Micheál Martin on Cork humour, his son going viral — and the time he thought he’d ‘never laugh again’
There's a new rollercoaster at Tayto Park — and it's opening just in time for midterm break! There's a new rollercoaster at Tayto Park — and it's opening just in time for midterm break!
Amelia Anisovych, seven, with her mother Lilia, older brother Misha and her grandmother Vera. (Lilia Anisovych/PA)

Ukrainian girl who sang Let It Go reunited with mother as she performs in Poland

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices