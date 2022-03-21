Adam King launches virtual hug jewellery just in time for Mother's Day

Well, this is just lovely.

Adam King’s Virtual Hug is now available as a necklace or pin — just like the one sported by Adam King and the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins.

Handcrafted by renowned Irish goldsmith Alan Dalton, the Virtual Hug pendants come in 9ct yellow gold and sterling silver, with the gold retailing at €250, while the silver costs €100.

The pins are priced at €165 for the gold and €80 for the silver.

A Hug For You necklace

A donation of €10 from each sale will go to Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street to help support the children and families who attend CHI at Temple Street every day.

The collection has launched just in time for Mother’s Day and is designed to offer a "timeless hug to the person who fulfils the role of mother."

Announcing the collaboration, Adam's dad David King said the Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street is a charity “very close to Adam's heart” and as a family they are delighted to support them once again.

Adam, meanwhile, said: "My hug is for everyone."

You can shop the collection at adamkingadventures.com.