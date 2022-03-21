There's a new rollercoaster at Tayto Park — and it's opening just in time for midterm break!

The Dino Dash rollercoaster will reach heights of 11.7 metres and speeds of 50Kph
Dino Dash will open Saturday, April 9, just in time for the Midterm Break

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 13:01
Nicole Glennon

If you have a smallie in the house who loves dinosaurs we've got some exciting news for you.

Tayto Park has just announced a brand new dinosaur-themed rollercoaster is coming to the Meath theme park — and it's opening just in time for the midterm break!

Opening April 9, the 260 metre long ‘Dino Dash' rollercoaster is described as "a thrilling ride for budding dinosaur enthusiasts".

The rollercoaster, which will reach heights of 11.7 metres and speeds of 50Kph, promises to take families "back in time in a safari jeep carriage".

"Soar to the skies before dashing under the tail and head of a Apatosaurus Dino, sweep through the twists and turns avoiding the grasp of Raptors, but be aware of a bubbling swamp underneath waiting to explode!"

Designed by Dutch company, Vekoma this latest addition to Tayto Park marks an investment of over €3 million.

Speaking at the launch, Founder of Tayto Park, Raymond Coyle said, “At Tayto Park we’re always looking for innovative and creative ways to enhance the experience for families at our theme park and zoo and what better way to do that than creating a dinosaur themed rollercoaster with a world’s first innovative track design. 

"I have no doubt this will be a popular choice amongst our younger visitors, with many new attractions in the pipeline as part of our €30million investment over the next two years”.

Girl dressed as a nurse playing

Many children still believe ‘nurses are always women’ — how to fight job stereotypes

