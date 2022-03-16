Ask Niamh: How can I figure out which streaming services to get?

Sitting down on a Saturday night to watch a movie with the kids was simple as watching the Big, Big Movie on RTÉ. Now there’s Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, to name a few.

The cost of streaming services can add up quickly — and Netflix recently announced it was increasing prices with others likely to follow. Despite the cost of Netflix, it can be great value for what is offered. Although its standard package is increasing by €2 to €14.99, you still will get good bang for your buck.