Una Crawford O'Brien: I didn't think I'd be able to go on after my daughter died

I grew up in Clondalkin with my parents Maura and Gerry and my sisters Brónach, Deirdre and my younger brother Gerald. I live with Bryan Murray who plays Bob in Fair City now — he's my partner both on and off-screen. During the pandemic, we were the only two who were able to get up close and personal on set and didn't have to have the two-meter stick between us!

I always wanted to be a performer. I used to go and see the pantomimes and all the shows with Maureen Potter and Jimmy O'Dee. I always wanted to be on the stage, but my mother was very practical and insisted I get a good pensionable job. So, I taught speech and drama and worked in an office while doing acting at night. One day I just thought this is ridiculous, I have to pursue my dream. I have to get out there and see.

I said I'd give myself three years and if I haven't made a success of it in three years, I would go back to being a happy amateur. But in a very short space of time, I got a job, then I got another job and then I got offered Fair City, and I've been with them since 1998.

One of my earliest memories is putting twine between two chairs and trying to walk across it after coming home from the circus. I was about three years of age. I also remember packing a case with my teddy bear, because I was leaving home. I got as far as the bus stop, which was luckily on the same side of the road until my father came and brought me home. Maybe I was running away to join the circus? I still have that case today and the teddy — he's downstairs in the kitchen.

Una Crawford O’Brien and Barry McGovern star in the hit show Halcyon Days by playwright Deirdre Kinahan.

The greatest challenge I've faced in my life is living after the death of my daughter Sorcha. She was 17 weeks when she died. I didn't think I'd be able to go on. But I had a four-year-old son Tim, and I just had to. It's something that never goes away. I always thought heartache was something that was just in the films, but it is a real, physical pain. And for me, it lasted for so long.

Sorcha would be 32 now. I still talk to her. When I went on to the stage for the first time after two and a half years with Halcyon Days, that first night, I said to Sorcha, 'get me through this'. There are days that are absolutely fantastic. And there are days that are absolutely awful, and you kind of say to yourself, but it's 32 years ago... or whatever length of time it is, but it doesn't matter. It's always there.

I think my greatest quality is that I care about people and I like taking care of them.

My proudest achievement is my children Tim, 36, and Fionn, 29. And doing Menopause: The Musical. I was terrified. I hadn't sung, I hadn't danced, and we had to do it all in three weeks. I was nearly crying on occasions trying to learn the dances! Getting up on the stage to do that show is one of my proudest achievements and I have to say, once it was up and running, I loved it.

The person I turn to most in life is Bryan Murray. When we first met on set all those years ago, he made me laugh, and he's still making me laugh. One of the first times we were out he made me laugh so much I fell off the chair — and I was sober!

Una Crawford O'Brien met her partner Bryan Murray on the set of Fair City

The life lesson I would like to pass on is to make the most of each day. I got that from Sorcha. Also, if you're passionate about something, do it. Follow your dream. Don't say 'I'll do it next week'... who knows if there will be a next week? If there's something you really want to do, do it now.

The greatest advice I have ever been given was probably not to let negative reviews upset you. They still do. But it is a good piece of advice.

How would I like to be remembered? Well, I asked my sons how they would remember me, because they know me best and they said kind and compassionate. I like that.

My greatest skills are knitting and gardening. My sons say acting is one of my greatest skills but they're biased...I wouldn’t say it is. I suppose you never think you're good enough [in your chosen field]. You're always thinking I'm not going to succeed here. You always think the next show or the next race, you could be awful. But I love my job. I love going in. I love getting up on stage. I wouldn't change it for anything.

What surprises me in life is how people can be so wrapped up in themselves that they're unaware of the needs of others, that they can go through life, not being affected by other people. Even in small ways. The tiniest things — like outside a supermarket how people will leave their trolley in front of somebody else's car. They're so unaware, they're so wrapped up in themselves that they don't think there's anybody else around!

What scares me most in life is anything happening to my sons and their families because I've been there and I wouldn't want it to happen to them. My first granddaughter was born on the first of January. She's the new love of my life. Her first name is Georgia, but her second name is Sorcha.

Una Crawford O’Brien plays Renee Phelan in Fair City. She is currently on a nationwide tour of Halcyon Days, a play by Deirdre Kinahan which also stars Barry McGovern. For tour dates visit halcyondaystour.com