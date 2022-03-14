Watch: This tiny dog performing a Swan Lake ballet at Crufts is very impressive

There’s nothing like sitting back and watching a professional dancer perform ballet – even if that dancer happens to have four legs.
The 2022 Crufts dog show took place in recent days and finished on Sunday evening with flat-coated retriever Baxter being crowned Best in Show. However, another dog has gone viral for its routine.
Joya the chihuahua joined her handler Karin Baumann from Bern, Switzerland, to do a routine from Swan Lake. Complete with leaping and twirling, Joya and her tutu-clad companion were an impressive sight.
A video of the dancing duo has been watched over 800,000 times on Twitter.
I cannot believe none of you told me there was a Chihuahua doing Swan Lake at Crufts. #Crufts pic.twitter.com/w7ZZGPOqYH— Ariadne 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) March 13, 2022
They were performing in the Heelwork to Music category, which sees handler and hound in a routine choreographed to music.
Baumann has shared a video of the full routine on YouTube, which can be watched below.