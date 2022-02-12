Our lives fell apart and these are the lessons  we learned that we use every day

It is said the only constant is change. We can rely on the fact that life is ever-evolving and always shape-shifting. Even on a cellular level, we are in a constant cycle of change. One of the basic tenets of a mindful life is to allow for flux, to not set ourselves up for a fall by attaching ourselves to specific outcomes.

However, what happens when circumstances override our plans? Or when we get the feeling, deep down in our gut, that something isn’t right and we need to correct our course towards contentment? What’s left when the stories you’re used to telling are just not true anymore? Deep change, whether chosen or unchosen, can be an emotional earthquake.

Health crisis

Someone who knows about drastic, dramatic change is Syreeta Challinger. The 40-year-old, from the UK, is a mother, writer, podcaster and wife to her beloved husband Rob. She is also his carer.

In 2014, the pair were living in Hong Kong, working in design and fashion, enjoying life and making plans for their future. All was bright.

Syreeta Challinger with her husband Rob and tgheir son. Picture: Megan Gisborne

One night, while on holiday in Sydney, Syreeta woke up to see Rob stumbling around their hotel room, clutching his head. Unbeknown to her at the time, he was in the throes of a huge stroke. He was 37. From that point on, their future was rewritten.

Rob’s brain injury was critical and his resulting recovery was long. Together they were cast deep into the murky waters of dependence, navigating a landscape unplanned and undesired, yet full of love and resilience. Days have been dark for Syreeta, of course, and it has affected her career trajectory and personal plans, but their love and shared vision tides them over.

On coming to terms with the shockwaves after the stroke, Syreeta says, “Rob was given 72 hours to live, but he remarkably pulled through at every stage. He was in a coma for three weeks and when he came round he had complete right-side paralysis, no speech and was unable to read or write. He was like a 6ft baby.

Begin again

“We had to start again. On every single level. We lost ourselves, our home, our health, our jobs and identities overnight. Rob had to learn to swallow and learn to chew, all before greater challenges such as learning to stand, walk or talk were to come. I had to love and keep it together for his sake, to show everything was e okay when it felt like my guts had been ripped out. I had to hold on to the beauty; his smile when I walked the room, the way he held my hand and motioned he wanted to learn to kiss again.”

After spending three months in Sydney, Syreeta and Rob came home. She says, “I threw myself into finding support, the best doctors and physios, and making sure he was engaged and stimulated, working on rehab with him every day. I also started job hunting but when I explained about our home situation, that I was also a carer, I would suddenly not be a suitable candidate. I ended up temping and working in minimum wage part-time jobs which helped a bit, but did not fulfil my needs, nor earn me enough to support us both.

Facing the dark

“It couldn’t have got any darker. It was around this time of serious grief, loss and self-doubt, that I found an old sketchbook, it sparked the idea that perhaps I could open my own door.” After a while, together they set up an online brand, Moss, based on an ethos of beauty and simplicity selling candles, notebooks and Rob’s line drawings. They have just recently brought it to a close and Syreeta has launched a podcast, Leaven, which she calls ‘a space for hope.’ She has also just qualified as a coach and will use her experience of change and attitude of resilience to help people navigate their own paths, personally and professionally.

I asked her if her experience of traumatic change has made life deeper, and she said: “I feel rich beyond measure. I’ve sat with pain and looked it in the eye, and I’ve nurtured somebody from the darkest depths of despair into somebody who has found purpose and is flourishing. There’s something about the beauty of caring and giving that we don’t necessarily celebrate. There’s a societal lens that makes it not revered. It’s the thing that’s most undervalued, under-recognised and underpaid, but it’s the thing that connects us most as humans; when we reach out and support each other.”

On her new path, Syreeta says beautifully: “My hand was forced into this way of life, yet I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am slowly carving out a life on my terms and beginning to come into my own, to blossom if you will, after such darkness and struggling.”

New directions

Writer, Yvonne Cassidy, has also adapted to a new direction entirely, but ultimately by choice, not consequence. She realised that, after a long relationship with a man, happiness would only find her when she was true to her sexuality. I asked her what happened before her relationship ended, she told me, “there were several turning points, catalysts I suppose. People assume we broke up because of my sexuality but that’s not what happened. I wasn’t even in touch with that part of myself then. The break-up itself came suddenly one Saturday a when we needed to make a decision about the property we shared and it became clear that we were on very different pages. An hour beforehand we’d been planning to go and see a comedy show that night, the next we were both in tears, finally acknowledging that our 11-year relationship was over.

Yvonne Cassidy

“The break-up was the catalyst for me to go into therapy, another turning point. I questioned why I would stay in a relationship that I’d known on some level for a long time wasn’t working. That led to me facing my sexuality which I’d always shied away from. I was lying to myself. It was a time of a lot of soul-searching. I acknowledged there had been a time in my late teens that the idea that I might be gay had been there, but it was so scary, I had shut it down. It was the early 90s, there were no role models, no positive associations for gay women. Like most teenagers, I just wanted to fit in and that trumped everything else.”

I wondered how life changed once she had accepted her sexuality?

“It’s no coincidence that I met my wife in New York. I had to go that far from home to be able to explore that part of myself. We met at a lesbian book club, an online group that met monthly, they just happened to be meeting the day after I arrived in

Manhattan. It was so random. The fact that we met at all is mind-boggling. We are the same age and, like me, she’d never had a relationship with a woman before. From the start being with her felt like I was finally in the right place and I could be totally, fully myself. It changed both of our lives.”

Finding strength

I ask how it went telling family and friends. “It was so hard telling people. I was in my mid-30s and people knew me to be a certain way. I was so afraid that people would judge me, think I’d lied to them, think I fancied them. All sorts of things! I told my best friend first who was surprised but took it well and then practiced on a couple of other friends before telling my parents. Everyone was so supportive and so much more loving and accepting than I could have imagined. Being in love was what gave me the courage. I wanted to talk about my girlfriend, I wanted people to meet her. I was happy and people could see that. If people love you, they want you to be happy. In the end, it can be that simple.”

I ask Yvonne what she knows now, in hindsight, and she says: “It’s not that being gay defines me, but it is a huge part of who I am and not being honest about that held me back in other areas. The last decade has seen me coming into my ‘true self’ in all sorts of ways: my writing, my career, my friendships, my choices. Sometimes people ask if I regret coming out so late, that it took me so long, but honestly, I don’t. I forgive myself. You get here when you get here, when you’re ready. Or at least I did. I look forward, not back.”

Diving into inspiration

I also know about leaps into the dark. I have acted on an incessant niggle, an intuitive instinct, an idea that I just couldn’t shake. For me, it was about my work. I had a belief in a slow, intention-led business, one of purpose, resonance and community. One I didn’t see.

Ellie Balfe. Picture: Ailbhe O'Donnell

After being blind-sided by redundancy just prior to the pandemic, and reeling from the emotional effects of what I thought was my life map being ripped up, I spent the first lockdown creating Heyday, a digital platform for women in midlife. I wanted to create what I couldn’t see, a space to chronicle and celebrate the lives of women over 40. I had thought my path was to continue along the way it was laid out, working for other people and their priorities, but it was otherwise. It took redundancy and a pandemic to show me, but it turns out instead, that my path is to make my own way. And similar to Yvonne and Syreeta, it’s via that leap, that leaning in, that is how the light gets in. Through the cracks.