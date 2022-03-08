Emer O'Neill: ‘There has never been a black principal in Ireland’

After speaking about representation and diversity at the Irish Examiner’s breakfast event on International Women’s Day, activist Emer O’Neill says she has been contacted by the Department of Education to speak to a steering committee.

After revealing startling information about diversity among principals as well as details of an anti-racism policy for which she is petitioning, Ms O’Neill says she was contacted by a representative of Norma Foley TD while on her way home from the event.

"They want me to come and speak to the steering committee about what inputs are needed and changes need to be made, and how we can go about adopting this anti-racism policy,” Ms O’Neill says.

“So let me tell you something, all the sharing done today, the signing of the petition. Whoever was watching, somebody did something."

Dr Tara Shine, Emer O'Neill and Edel Coffey

Speaking this morning about this year’s theme, Break the Bias, Ms O’Neill described the lack of representation in Ireland’s education system, noting that she has never been taught by a person of colour. She called for more diversity in the area.

“Yes, we are a predominantly white country. However, we are very diverse as a country. But we're not seeing that represented in places that are important in terms of politics, government and in education.

I have been a teacher for 13 years but I have never in my life been taught by a person of colour.

Ms O’Neill said she hopes to become a principal but says she has never encountered a black principal or deputy principal in the country.

“I have a master's degree in education, leadership and administration because I want to be a principal. I'm an assistant principal at my school currently but I have never seen a black or brown principal or deputy principal. And there has never been a black principal or deputy principal in Ireland ever.”

She added representation is important because "if you want to be it, you've got to see it” however she says: "If that was the case for me, I wouldn't be a teacher."