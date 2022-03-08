Syrian native who made Cork her home donates proceeds from her Ukrainian flag soap 

A Syrian native who runs a soap and skincare business in Clonakilty has pledged to donate all proceeds from sales of her new Ukrainian flag soap to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

Reham Ghafarji, who fled war-torn Syria in 2017, said she feels she has a “responsibility” to help her Ukrainian counterparts given her own similar experience.

“I know what war means,” she said, “when you have to leave your home, your memory and your history.”

The soap sold out instantly

Her vegan Ukrainian flag soap is "highly moisturising" and scented with lily, lavender, rose and musk. It costs €5.95 — but has already sold out within an hour of Reham posting about it on her Instagram.

The mother-of-two said she thanks god she was given the chance to make Ireland her “second home” and is encouraging everyone to support the people of Ukraine.

“We are better when we are together,” she said.

Reham's business Soap & More already donates 15% off the proceeds from all sales to Irish homeless charities as a way of “giving something back.”

Speaking to the Irish Examiner in 2020, Reham said she wanted to start her own business to help her family and so she did not have to depend on anyone.

Syrian natives Reham Ghafarji with her husband Wasim and children Khaled and Heaven

"There's an amazing education centre in Cork and I did so many free courses including business which helped me set up my own.

"I feel I have everything [now], my family, a new start in an amazing country and a new business — all of it is a dream come true."