Syrian native who made Cork her home donates proceeds from her Ukrainian flag soap 

Reham Ghafarji, who fled warn-torn Syria in 2017, said she knows how it feels to leave your home, memories and history behind
Syrian native who made Cork her home donates proceeds from her Ukrainian flag soap 

100% of the proceeds from the Ukrainian flag soap will go to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal

Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 11:02
Nicole Glennon

A Syrian native who runs a soap and skincare business in Clonakilty has pledged to donate all proceeds from sales of her new Ukrainian flag soap to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

Reham Ghafarji, who fled war-torn Syria in 2017, said she feels she has a “responsibility” to help her Ukrainian counterparts given her own similar experience.

“I know what war means,” she said, “when you have to leave your home, your memory and your history.” 

The soap sold out instantly
The soap sold out instantly

Her vegan Ukrainian flag soap is "highly moisturising" and scented with lily, lavender, rose and musk. It costs €5.95 — but has already sold out within an hour of Reham posting about it on her Instagram. 

The mother-of-two said she thanks god she was given the chance to make Ireland her “second home” and is encouraging everyone to support the people of Ukraine.

“We are better when we are together,” she said.

Reham's business Soap & More already donates 15% off the proceeds from all sales to Irish homeless charities as a way of “giving something back.”

Speaking to the Irish Examiner in 2020, Reham said she wanted to start her own business to help her family and so she did not have to depend on anyone. 

Syrian natives Reham Ghafarji with her husband Wasim and children Khaled and Heaven
Syrian natives Reham Ghafarji with her husband Wasim and children Khaled and Heaven

"There's an amazing education centre in Cork and I did so many free courses including business which helped me set up my own.

"I feel I have everything [now], my family, a new start in an amazing country and a new business — all of it is a dream come true."

Read More

'We see you': Ukrainian girl moves stars to tears with viral video singing from Kyiv bunker

More in this section

'We see you': Ukrainian girl moves stars to tears with viral video singing from Kyiv bunker 'We see you': Ukrainian girl moves stars to tears with viral video singing from Kyiv bunker
Sheila Reilly: Thanks to Vicky Phelan, a veil has been lifted on Irish women’s healthcare Vicky Phelan: My condition has become unpredictable and I'm focusing on family and friends
Bonnie Ryan ties the knot in stylish suit — with summer wedding to come Bonnie Ryan ties the knot in stylish suit — with summer wedding to come
SyriaUkrainesoapLilylavenderRoseMuskPlace: ClonakiltyPerson: reham ghafarjiEvent: irish red cross ukraine appealOrganisation: soap & more
<p>Mick Fleetwood (Ian West/PA)</p>

Mick Fleetwood announced as the new face of Harry Styles’ beauty brand

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices