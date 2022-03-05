Naomi Masheti and Sr Jo McCarthy carry on the legacy of social justice at Nano Nagle Place

Known as Sr Jo, Josephine McCarthy of the Cork Migrant Centre has more than 30 years in community development work having worked in Africa and South America among other places. She is a key shaper and developer of programmes at the Cork Migrant Centre.

“I never felt alone on this project — I always felt there were so many people wanting the success of this, that it would last and be of value,” she told Eoin English this year. “I’m very hopeful of the aliveness of the place, of the interest in it, and that has to be held but it needs buy-in from the whole of Cork city to keep it going.”