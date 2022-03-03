Bernard O'Shea: I'll put down the banana ice cream for Lent if you give me my guitar back

I remember being in primary school on an Ash Wednesday. The teacher asked us what we were giving up for Lent? One of my classmates said, “salt and vinegar crisps".

Thirty-five years later, I applaud the genius of his reply. He probably didn’t like salt and vinegar flavour, allowing him to munch away on the cheese and onion. He had carefully chosen his item too. He was technically giving up something, but it wouldn’t impact his culinary choices. As the teacher went around the class, his philosophy spread. “Mars Bars.” “The pink snack.” And my own, “banana ice-cream.”

I’m not overtly religious. However, I do like the seasonal idea of abstinence. The idea that somewhere ingrained in my brain is an almost built-in ability to give something up for my benefit for 40 days.

The list of things I should abstain from or give up is endless. Sugar, YouTube, Instagram, pints, news addiction, and my sedentary lifestyle are just for starters. It would only be positive - not for God, but for me, if I chose to tweak the Lenten fast to benefit me and give up any of these vices.

Last Wednesday, I contemplated this and the idea of the ashes. The concept is straightforward—ashes to ashes, dust to dust. Your life, at some point, will end. So why give up something? Surely it would be better to start something?

Why, as adults, do we stop doing the things we love, like our hobbies? For me, the answer is simple, time. Added to that is the time of day when you eventually get time to yourself. Think of your hobbies and your passions. When do you get to do them?

For me, it’s always been the guitar. I should play more often. But when I have some free time, it’s usually around 10 pm when the kids are asleep. All I want to do at that stage is head to Blanket Street myself.

This isn’t solely the domain of parents with small kids either. I’ve plenty of single friends whose jobs and family obligations also have put paid to their once loved past-times. We constantly tell our children to play as we know that is one of the most constructive ways to learn, but as an adult, I’ve certainly don’t practice what I preach.

Recently our eldest said to me, “Daddy remember when you used to play the guitar?” I was horrified. In my mind, I still play the guitar. I thought of the last time I took it out of its case and played. It was four months ago. It’s slipping away from me, something that has, for most of my life, been almost like a limb.

Bernard O'Shea is picking his guitar back up for Lent.

I have played the guitar since I was 12. I’d arrive at school at 8am. Getting the first bus to a rural secondary school was painful as I’ve never been a morning person. I’m not much of an afternoon person either. I’m okay for about 2 hours in the evening. The class wouldn’t start until 9:20am.

My friends and I would take over the music room. I would strum away for a solid hour. Then at lunch for another hour. After school, I would stay on the do “study”, but generally, my friends would make up some excuse to the supervisor. “Oh, we have music for Mass to practice for.”

We’d head to the music room and play it for another two hours. When I’d get home, I would be out on the road with my Dad to various halls and pubs playing Irish music, which would be another three hours.

When Malcolm Gladwell’s book “The Outliers” came out, one of the main hypotheses of his work was “10,000 hours”. The idea is that if you spent 10,000 hours at something, you could become proficient at it. I calculated from 13 to 18, I played for well over 12,000 hours.

The thing is, this isn’t unusual. I had a conversation with a friend recently, and he had a similar story about playing football and wondered if he’d ever get the time to go back and train or even take part in a weekly five-a-side. Recently, my sister talked about how she used to draw for hours on end every day, and then once life came along, she just stopped.

So many of us cease our hobbies that we become experts in and love to do.

When I was writing my second book, I met Siobhan Murray, a therapist. She said something insightful about hobbies. She told me that you don’t have to start a brand new hobby. You should try and do the things you used to do that you loved.

So for Lent this year, I’m not giving up anything. I’m starting to play the guitar again. I’ve taken the guitar out of its case and hung it on the wall. I want the kids to see me play as well. They might even get the idea someday to pick it up themselves. To pass on something that I found genuinely enriched my life could only benefit them.

But more importantly, in the grander scheme of life, I’ve decided until Easter Sunday to give up the banana ice cream.