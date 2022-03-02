Pippa O’Connor Ormond raises €20k— and other Irish celebrities doing their bit for Ukraine

Pippa O'Connor Ormond has raised €20,000 for the Irish Red Cross’ Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

The former model and business woman raised the money as part of a ‘Ukraine sale’ for fashion brand Poco by Pippa.

Some 19 items of clothing went on sale on her website as part of the fundraising effort, with all proceeds going to the Irish Red Cross’ Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

As of this morning, 14 of those items have completely sold out.

The items were discounted to a significantly lower price than their usual retail price, with the jeans going for as low as €20 compared to their usual price of €110.

Pippa's POCO sale has helped raised €20,000 for the Irish Red Cross Picture: @pipsy_pie / Instagram

“I was trying to think over the weekend what we could do from a brand point of view,” Pippa told her 422K Instagram followers.

“Apart from donating personally, I thought that we could put a sale on and give all of the proceeds from the sale to the Irish Red Cross."

The mum-of-three said the items in the Ukraine sale would “never be discounted this low in any sale.”

"We put a really good price on them in the hope that they'll go really quickly and that we'll be able to raise as much money as possible,” she said.

Within 30 minutes of Pippa announcing the sale on her Instagram page, she revealed some €20,000 had been raised already with almost everything sold out.

Red Cross teams are currently on the ground now in Ukraine where they are working to “repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities, and help families with life-saving food and hygiene items.”

According to the Irish Red Cross, donations raised for their Ukraine Crisis Appeal will help those affected get food, medicine, shelter and water, and assist those displaced by conflict.

Rosanna Davison's daughter Sophia was born via gestational surrogate in Ukraine in 2019.

Other Irish celebrities are also getting involved with former Miss World Rosanna Davison sharing on Monday that she was “sorting through piles of baby stuff“ to send to those in need in Ukraine.

“Things like nappies, these I’d forgotten we had that are too small for them, lots of cotton wool, hygiene supplies, loads of blankets, bottle warmers, loads and loads of bottles that were never used as well.”

Davison and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their first child via gestational surrogate in Ukraine in 2019.

The model and influencer shared last week that she had reached out to her Ukrainian surrogate who was “praying for peace and hoping to stay safe with her family".

Actress Amy Huberman has also been raising money for a number of charities supporting Ukraine including Plan International, Unicef and the Irish Red Cross — sharing on her Instagram stories that her followers had raised over €2,300 for the Red Cross already.

Ryan Tubridy has also indicated The Late Late Show are "planning something special" this Friday to help support the people of Ukraine.