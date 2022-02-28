Queues expected as popular swinging egg chair returns to supermarkets this week

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 14:10
Denise O’Donoghue

Its German retail counterpart saw queues from the wee hours outside some stores last spring and now, Aldi has confirmed their version of the popular swinging egg chair will be back in the middle aisle this week.

The chair will be available in 149 Aldi stores from Thursday, March 3 and will cost €199.99.

Thanks to the style’s popularity on Instagram, it is a much sought-after piece of statement outdoor furniture - and it’s cosy to boot. It’s easy to assemble and is ideal for any size garden or balcony.

The chair has a UV-resistant powder-coated steel frame and it includes cushions.

In a statement, Aldi Ireland warned to expect lots of interest in stores on Thursday morning when it goes on sale.

“The Hanging Egg Chair returns to Aldi stores on March 3rd but be warned: if previous releases are anything to go by, it won’t be hanging around very long,” they said.

In April 2021, photos on social media showed queues outside some Lidl stores when their Florabest hanging basket chair went on sale for €219.99, with some queues starting at 5.30am.

If you miss it or don't want to join an early queue, similar style chairs are also being sold at Jysk (€250), Harvey Norman (€329) and Johnstown Garden Centre (from €449).

