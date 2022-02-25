Kathryn Thomas and Síle Seoige share sweet photos of newborns' first meeting

Their baby girls were born just two weeks apart 
Kathryn Thomas and Síle Seoige share sweet photos of newborns' first meeting

Kathryn’s daughter Grace was born on October 26, while Síle welcomed baby Clíodhna on November 11 last year.

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 11:16
Nicole Glennon

Kathryn Thomas and Síle Seoige’s baby girls are “besties already” after meeting for the first time on Thursday.

The RTÉ presenters gave birth to their newborns just two weeks apart back in 2021.

Kathryn’s daughter Grace was born on October 26, while Síle welcomed baby Clíodhna on November 11.

There are only two weeks between baby Grace and Clíodhna Picture: @sileseoige / Instagram
There are only two weeks between baby Grace and Clíodhna Picture: @sileseoige / Instagram

Sharing a photo of herself and Kathryn holding their newborns, Síle told her 67.6K Instagram followers the girls are “besties already".

“Days like this are good for the soul,” she added.

Kathryn shared another photo on her Instagram stories Picture: @kathrynthomasofficial / Instagram
Kathryn shared another photo on her Instagram stories Picture: @kathrynthomasofficial / Instagram

Kathryn, meanwhile, posted a picture to her story of Síle holding the two little ones with the caption: “The best lunch buddies. When Clíodhna met Grace.” 

Both ladies are now mothers of two, with Síle already having a 4-year-old son, Cathal; while Kathryn has an elder daughter, Ellie who turns four in March.

Kathryn, who is married to Pádraig McLoughlin, is also a stepmum to his 25-year-old son Conor.

Person: Kathryn ThomasPerson: Sile Seoige
