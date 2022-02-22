Kathryn Thomas: I wouldn’t be doing 'Operation Transformation' if I didn’t believe in its integrity

Kathryn Thomas has defended Operation Transformation against the programme's critics, saying she is “so proud” of the show.

Ahead of the show's finale on Wednesday, Kathryn has praised those involved in the show, saying she would not be working on it if she didn’t believe in its “integrity”.

Posting to her Instagram stories on Monday, Kathryn told her 132K followers she had just left RTÉ after wrapping the finale of Operation Transformation.

The presenter shared her thoughts on the controversy surrounding Operation Transformation Picture: @kathrynthomasofficial / Instagram

“Our leaders Kathleen, Katie, Sarah, Stefano and John, they are just brilliant,” she gushed.

“To the thousands who showed up to support them, to shout their name, to show your support to the show, honestly, it means the world, not just to me but to everyone who works on the show.”

Turning to the show's naysayers, Kathryn said she is “so proud” of the show and “so proud” of the people who work on it.

“It is an important show and I would not be working on the show and the mother of two daughters if I didn’t believe in the integrity of it,” she stressed.

False accusations

Operation Transformation, which has received €230,000 in sponsorship funding from the Department of Health, has come under increased scrutiny this year, with a number of petitions calling for the show to be taken off the air.

Addressing the controversy, Kathryn said a lot of her followers have been asking her to explain why she hasn't "come out against it" or commented on the criticism.

“I honestly don't believe in getting into online spats,” she said by way of explanation.

I don't block anybody ever, I have never blocked anybody. I believe everybody is entitled to their own opinion.

However, the mum of two said she doesn’t agree with trolling and “blatantly false accusations and false facts” being reported whether it's on social media or in a newspaper.

"But as I said, everybody is entitled to their opinion, not everybody has to love the show. For those of you who do, for those of you who understand the importance of what we do — thank you for your support.

"I hope you enjoy the show on Wednesday night."

The final episode of Operation Transformation airs this Wednesday at 9.30pm on RTÉ One.