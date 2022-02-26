King of the castle: Cork Olympian Rob Heffernan takes the breakfast-radio throne

Rob Heffernan has never been afraid of an early start. A good thing, given that his new role as co-anchor of Breakfast on Cork’s RedFM will involve setting the alarm for 5.30am.

“It might have to be earlier,” he admits grudgingly when I question whether that’s sufficient time to be up and at it for the show’s 6am start. “Maybe a quarter past five.”

It’s the only time in the course of our chat where the former World Champion and five-time Olympian comes across as anything but ecstatic about his new gig as Ray Foley’s replacement.

“I am buzzing,” he says sincerely. “I have always wanted to work in media, but I didn’t want to be pretentious and think I could just walk into it.”

The 43-year-old says he has enjoyed everything — Olympic punditry with RTÉ, Dancing with the Stars, Ireland’s Fittest Family — that has put him in front of a mic so far, and even admits to loving the camera back in his sporting days. Is it the buzz I wonder — the flash of the ON AIR light providing a similar rush to that of the firing of the starting pistol?

“It is,” he admits.

“I was slagging the girls the last day saying, ‘Jesus I spent years out killing myself on the road and now I am getting the same buzz just sitting down chatting!”

‘The girls’ are Laura O’Mahony and Ciara Revni, his new co-host and producer, respectively.

He tells me they’ve been doing some practice shows in the run-up to D-Day on Monday and so far, so good.

“The two girls are brilliant,” he gushes.

“I was very apprehensive going in initially because when you’re working closely with people like that — if there’s no natural chemistry, if you don’t get on, it’s not going to work.

“The dream could have been dead on its feet.

“But Ciara and Laura are sound out and they’re great craic.

“They’ve been very good to me,” he says. “There’s a lot of trust between the three of us.”

And what about Ray Foley — had the presenter any tips for him before he flew back to Today FM?

“I said to Ray Foley the other day, ‘you were never fully accepted here. It’s not that we don’t like you or anything, but you’re not a Cork man’. I am starting on a higher peg straight away!”

Heffernan at Cork's RedFM studios in Bishopstown. Pic: Darragh Kane.

His Cork roots are something station boss Diarmuid O’Leary pointedly commented on when Heffernan was announced as Foley’s replacement, remarking that he was sure the Togher native’s “enthusiasm for Cork” will shine through on the show.

“Cork humour is different,” he says seriously, inquiring as to whether I am a Corkonian myself. I am not, and it feels like I’ve failed some kind of test when I admit it.

“Ray is a Mayo man,” he says with an air of sympathy. I decide not to tell him about my own links to the West.

Despite Heffernan’s confidence that his Cork connection will give him a headstart in winning over RedFM listeners, he admits he’s feeling vulnerable too.

“When you’re doing something new and you’re being critiqued, being told ‘this could be better...’ you’re exposed, you’re awkward.

“The easiest thing to do would be to run away,” he says.

“When this was thrown at me first, I was so nervous. I thought, ‘Me on the radio? I couldn’t do that’.” But while failure is an option, it’s one he’ll take over staying in his comfort zone.

“A lot of people stay in their comfort zone, but I think it’s very important to come out of that comfort zone and to not be afraid of making a fool out of yourself. Even myself, I had a really good friend of mine who laughed when I said I wanted to do this.

“You’ve to be really careful about who you surround yourself with,” he cautions.

“If you’re around people who are ambitious and who want to get better they can really up your mentality, your level, your form.

“But if you’re in bad form and you’re feeling down in yourself, and you surround yourself with people who are stuck in a rut who can justify the way you’re feeling or enable the way you’re feeling, that can be dangerous.”

Heffernan, who retired from competitive race-walking in 2018 after almost three decades in the sport, is well-versed in the topic of moving on when you’re stuck in a rut.

When he left the track four years ago, he was by his own admission, at the top of his game. But he knew it was time to go.

“I wasn’t enjoying it anymore,” he says simply.

“I was on really good funding, I had really good sponsorships, I was on really good money... but if you outstay your welcome in anything you can turn bitter.

“It was tough to walk away financially,” he admits, “but the passion was gone. Holding on for the money would have been wrong.”

Does he ever miss it I wonder?

“No,” he says without a moment’s hesitation.

“The thought of going back out now and doing all of that training with the head that I have now, there’s not a hope in hell. I am very happy to be finished and very happy that I maximised myself. I did everything I could. I finished seventh in the world at 39.

“I made the decision to walk away, my sport didn’t retire me.”

While Heffernan may no longer be competing, he’s still hitting the road at least five times a week and aims to do at least 50km every week. “Some days I might do 20 or 30k, but it’s very different to when I was training.

“It’s for my heart, my head.

“When you’re training, everything is target-based. Your monitoring heart rate, lactics, paces.

“Now, even though I still drag myself out most days, it’s lovely.”

And, when he’s out running, there’s usually a few knowing smiles and waves he admits.

“I always come back in good form,” he says, “it cheers you up.”

But while Heffernan may no longer be racewalking, he hasn’t left the sport behind. He coached five Tokyo Olympians including Letterkenny’s Brendan Boyce and Kerry’s David Kenny, and he’s hoping to train a new generation of race-walkers with The Rob Heffernan Race Walking Academy — a venture he started during the lockdown in 2020.

World Champion Race Walker and Olympic medalist Rob Heffernan pictured at The Marina, Blackrock, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins

He tells me proudly about a message he received at the weekend about a young girl who had taken up race walking as a result of his academy’s posts on social media who had recently come top of her division at a Munster competition. “She’s now so motivated to go to an Olympics, and she’s only 13,” he says, his smile palpable even through a phone call.

“Getting messages like that... It’s lovely. That energy and enthusiasm is infectious. My time is finished, but it’s important to help the next generation, and I get great satisfaction from it.”

Speaking of the younger generation, I have to ask Rob about his 16-year-old son Cathal, who has recently moved to Italy as part of a five-month residency at the AC Milan Academy. “People get obsessed with the football world because there’s money attached it,” he says, “I think a lot of kids don’t understand it’s actually really boring and a lot of hard work.

“A lot of people aren’t able for that — Cathal is.”

But while everyone has high hopes for the youngster, Rob says it won’t be a disappointment if his contract isn’t made permanent come summer. “People get caught up in the levels,” he says, adding that he’s equally proud of 19-year-old daughter Meghan who plays for Cork City WFH.

“It’s really all about whether you can be better, it’s always keeping the carrot in front of them. As long as they’re safe and they’re happy, they’re growing, they’re developing, that’s the dream. If Cathal comes home to Cork in five months time, so be it.”

And despite what it may appear, with two teenagers playing for county and country, Rob says it’s not all sport at home.

“Our kids obviously grew up watching sports and in that environment, but they’re able to switch off. There’s no talk of sports here in the evenings,” he says, “but when you’re on — you’re on.”

Suddenly, I realise we have been chatting on the phone for what must be the guts of an hour.

“Sorry,” he says as a clatter of noise and “dad, dad, dad” fills the phone. “Have you got your present?” he asks one of ‘the smallies’, as he fills me in on his next job — getting Regan, 8, and Tara, 6, off to a birthday party.

As we say our “bye, bye, byes” I can’t help but think, if that phone conversation was anything to go by, Rob won’t have any trouble filling the Rebel station with cáint on weekday mornings.