Irish Teacher: 'I’m nervous about school on Monday. I'm still going to wear my mask'

This week, I’m thinking about the word normal.

Is there really any such thing? My normal won’t be yours. When I was a little girl, a friend’s mum used to keep her money in their tumble dryer. It seemed perfectly normal at the time. Now, I wonder if she was afraid; she was a single mother, maybe in need of an easy get away. There is a lot we can miss if we get too stuck in accepting things as being normal.

It’s possible that the word and indeed the idea, is nonsense. And yet, it’s incredibly powerful. It always has been. I discovered a sex education pamphlet in my parents’ cupboard a few days ago. It was dated 1986. I vaguely remember somebody handing it to me years ago and running away. That was normal in the eighties and nineties, right? There was a fear then about any open conversation to do with our ever-changing, leaking, growing, birthing, dying bodies.

1986 normal looks terrifying through a modern lens. The pamphlet asserts that there’s no way a homosexual can have a normal sexual relationship. It suggests that if a young person feels attracted to someone of the same sex, they should wait for their feelings to subside. It assures any young readers that their ‘emotions are sorting themselves out.’

We’re told by many, in a somewhat celebratory fashion, that schools are going back to normal next week, right? Children will enjoy a normal childhood again. They won’t have to wear masks. They’ll get to mix freely – burst like over-ripened peas from their ghastly pods. They’ll get to go on playdates again, hang out in monkey mazes and on street corners. Everything will be back to normal, normal, normal.

Returning to normal sounds nice but there’s something unsettling in the claim. It assumes that Covid and how we experienced it will somehow disappear. The thing is, I don’t want it to. In some ways, Covid brought out the best in us, at least it brought out the best in a lot of us.

The term ‘new normal’ is irritating but it’s true that the world is changed because of Covid. I chatted to a group of students about not wearing masks last week and they said they’d like to keep them – not for themselves but for others. They like knowing they’re keeping one another safe, that they might protect an immuno-compromised teacher or friend or SNA. One student suggested we might become more like certain Asian countries, wearing masks whenever we feel a bit unwell.

This focus on other people isn’t all that normal in our current secondary school system. I mean in the system itself: the structure of the exams, the points race, the singular focus on university.

No, in the current system it’s normal for students to see education as a competitive rather than a collaborative endeavour. The points system has distorted everything about teaching and learning so it’s normal to use subjects for points, to have no time or inclination to pay attention to individual preferences, aptitudes, and appetites.

It’s normal in our current system to tell a child with a special educational need that they can only have a ‘rest break’ during their three-hour written exam under exceptional circumstances, nothing short of a medical emergency. That’s normal in our state exams. The system calls it a ‘reasonable accommodation’.

This kind of normal, I could do without; I think we all could. And the idea that we’re returning now to the comfortable, sepia-tinged normal we lost during Covid, overlooks so much.

Covid brought out our community spirit. It emphasised the collaborative over the competitive. We grew in empathy and understanding, and we faced hardships together, on behalf of one another. So, whilst I don’t have an issue with masks no longer being mandatory, my hope is that many of us will choose to keep them. I’ll certainly wear mine next week and I suspect many of my students will too. Cases are still high in school settings with an average of 75 children being hospitalised every week since December.

I’d like our consideration of one another to stick around and I’d also like our system to become less individualistic, competitive, and rigid. I’m nervous about school on Monday. I hope that lots of people are okay with keeping masks on for a bit, taking our time about it all, being a little bit slow and deliberate.

Nobody is returning to any kind of normal because the truth is, normal is entirely made up. It’s a fiction. Normal is always up for grabs and we should want to grab the best version possible.