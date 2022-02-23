Charlie Bird partners with Dunnes Stores to raise funds for Croagh Patrick climb

Charlie Bird has partnered with Dunnes Stores to help raise funds for his Climb with Charlie campaign.

The former RTÉ broadcaster, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, is organising a national climb on April 2 to raise funds for two charities close to his heart: the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

From Thursday 31 March to Sunday 3 April, shoppers in Dunnes Stores will be asked to add an extra €2 to their shopping with donations going straight to the two charities.

Speaking at the partnership launch this morning, Charlie said the move was “an amazing gesture of support and solidarity.”

The journalist also wished to offer his thanks to people across the country for their “incredible support.”

“We now have almost 80 locations all around the country and indeed abroad where people are walking and climbing in support of what will hopefully turn into a great day of celebration.

“I also want to give a special mention to the scores of schools around the country and their pupils who are giving me such uplifting support.’’

Charlie will be climbing Croagh Patrick on Saturday 2 April to show support for everyone who has to climb their own physical and mental mountains in their daily lives.

A huge number of Irish celebrities have come on board with the campaign, including Bono, Gabriel Byrne, Imelda May, Vickie Phelan, Daniel O’Donnell, Damien Dempsey and Matt Molloy of The Chieftains.

Due to health and safety concerns and ongoing environmental works on Croagh Patrick, the campaign cannot facilitate large numbers of people on the mountain on April 2, so people are asked to support the campaign in their own local area, be it climbing a hill, mountain, a flight of stairs or even a short walk.

Supporters can register their own fundraisers, make donations or find out where to join local climbs on climbwithcharlie.ie.