Rosanna Davison says she still feels guilty she couldn’t give birth to daughter Sophia 

Rosanna Davison has revealed she still struggles with guilt over not being able to give birth to daughter Sophia herself.

In February 2019, Rosanna and her husband Wes Quirke became parents to daughter Sophia, born via gestational surrogate. The couple made the difficult decision to go down the surrogacy route after experiencing 14 miscarriages.

In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, the former Miss World and mum-of-three reflected on her surrogacy journey and shared a picture from the day before her egg retrieval procedure in Kiev, three years ago.

Rosanna shared a snap from Kiev Picture: @rosanna_davison / Instagram

“As you can see, my tummy was bloated and bruised from the hormone injections,” she told her 286k followers.

“It was one of the only photos I took of the whole ovarian stimulation process, which took about ten days in total, because I was so worried that it wouldn’t work.”

While she is all smiles in the photo, Rosanna admits she felt “petrified.”

“It was very uncomfortable to walk around in the final few days before the retrieval procedure because I was so swollen,” she wrote, “but looking back, I’m grateful for those few days of discomfort because it was as if I was carrying Sophia in my body in a very palpable way.”

“It’s comforting to think that she was a part of me, that she had been in my body my whole life as a little egg — and as I had been in my mother’s body too, as I was developing in utero.

“I find that aspect of maternal lineage absolutely incredible.”

Rosanna Davison with husband Wes Qurike and their daughter Sophia in 2020

“I still struggle with guilt that I couldn’t give birth to Sophia myself,” she admitted but said it was “truly a miracle” that we live at a time where medical science has made IVF and surrogacy possible.

“And that there are amazing women willing to carry another couple’s child.”

Rosanna, who has since gone on to conceive and give birth to “miracle” boys, Hugo and Oscar naturally, also offered some advice to anyone who might be going through something similar.

“Stay as calm as you can and to trust in the process.

"Oh and try to take more photos than I did! If nothing else, it’s a reminder of how brave and strong you really are."

The model added that her thoughts are with everyone affected by the current situation in Ukraine.