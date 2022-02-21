Joe Duffy’s beloved mum Mabel has died at the age of 92

Joe Duffy's mother has died at the age of 92.

The Liveline presenter's mother Mabel sadly passed away yesterday afternoon in Kiltipper Woods Care Centre.

The announcement was made with “great sadness” this morning by his agent Noel Kelly Management, who shared the news of Mabel’s passing alongside a note that she was surrounded ‘by her loving family’ at the time.

Mabel will repose in Stafford's Funeral home, Ballyfermot this Tuesday between 4pm and 6pm.

Her funeral mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.30 in St Matthew's Church in Ballyfermot, followed by her burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.

Mabel's family have asked those attending to follow official HSE advice regarding facemasks.

Her family notice on RIP.ie this morning describes her as the "beloved wife” to the late Jimmy, and a “cherished mother” of James, Joseph, Peter, Brendan and Pauline, predeceased by her youngest son Aidan who sadly passed away at just 25 after an accident in 1991 wherein his van careered under a truck.

Duffy, who is one of RTÉ's highest-earning stars, previously credited his mother for ensuring he stays “grounded.”

“My mother Mabel says to me: ‘You’re never as good as they say you are, just as you’re never as bad as they say you are either.'”