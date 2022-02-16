Lynsey Bennett issues optimistic treatment update from Germany

The mother-of-two said she will be taking some time away from the phone to concentrate on healing 
Lynsey Bennett is feeling positive as she begins treatment in Germany. Picture: @cancerwithgratitude / Instagram 

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 09:54
Nicole Glennon

Lynsey Bennett has issued an optimistic update as she begins treatment in Germany.

The CervicalCheck campaigner recently shared that she was travelling to Germany to try a new treatment unavailable in Ireland.

The mother-of-two was diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer in 2017 and has been documenting her journey on Instagram for the past number of years.

Sharing her latest update, Lynsey said she has been "so happy" with the German clinic since her arrival.

"If I could bottle it up and carry it home I would," she said, adding that she's taken "a million pics".

But, she told her 58.7k followers that she plans to "put the phone down" during treatment hours from now on as she is there "to heal and fully focus."

The Longford mum said it is so quiet that she has had lots of time to "sit and reflect on everything".

The 32-year-old shared that she was heading to the hospital to get a PICC line, a catheter used to deliver medications, and hopefully meet her radiographer before receiving more treatments.

"Other than not having the girls, my family and my friends around me. I’ve never felt more grateful, more peaceful, more quiet, more safe. 

"Being here feels so right," she concluded, adding a heart emoji.

