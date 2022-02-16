Phoebe Bridgers shares loved-up snap with Paul Mescal

Phoebe Bridgers treated her 1.5m Instagram followers to a very sweet snap on Tuesday.

The American singer-songwriter, 27, shared an image of herself and her boyfriend Paul Mescal, 26 — and they look so in love.

The Normal People star and his Grammy-nominated girlfriend are seen looking adoringly into one another's eyes in the cute snap.

The 'Motion Sickness' singer captioned the post with a simple '@scarrisonwhitford took this'.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The image, which was posted after Valentine's Day, had fans and friends in a tizzy with Mescal's former co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones commenting '🥰🥰🥰' while singer Gracie Abrahams simply commented with a heart.

The Kildare actor was first linked to the American singer when the pair were spotted having brunch together in Kinsale in the summer of 2020, but they've since made their relationship red-carpet and Instagram official.

Mescal has long been a fan of Bridgers’ music and has interviewed her in the past and starred in the music video for her single 'Savior Complex'.

Meanwhile, Bridgers admitted to NME magazine in June 2020 that she got "a little pitter-patter in my heart" when Mescal first followed her on Instagram.