Who is Jessie Buckley? Kerry star gets first Oscar nod for The Lost Daughter

Irish actor Jessie Buckley received her first Academy Award nomination, getting the nod for best-supporting actress for her performance in The Lost Daughter.

After the announcement, the Kerry born star said she was "in complete shock" after receiving the nod for her role as Leda in the Netflix psycho-drama.

She stars alongside former Oscar winner Olivia Colman, who also received a best actress nomination for her role in The Lost Daughter.

The film is based on Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name.

"I am in complete shock! The Lost Daughter is so special to me," Buckley said following the announcement.

"To be recognised for anything connected to it is just a wild dream come true. And to gorgeous Olivia Colman and our leader and legend Maggie Gyllenhaal, I’m so lucky to share this ride with you incredible women. Thank you."

WHO IS JESSIE BUCKLEY?

Jessie Buckley was born in Killarney, Co Kerry in December 1989 and is the oldest of one brother and three sisters.

She attended Ursuline Secondary School, an all-girls convent school in Thurles, Co Tipperary, where her mother works as a vocal coach and performed in school productions.

In 2008, she competed in Andrew Lloyd Webber's I'd Do Anything talent show with the winners being cast in the roles of Oliver Twist and Nancy in the 2009 West End revival of the British musical Oliver!

Buckley reached the competition final and finished second behind musical actor Jodie Prenger.

In 2013 she graduated from the world-famous Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London and played Miranda in The Tempest at the Shakespeare Globe in the 2013 summer season.

Buckley went on to perform opposite Jude Law in a West End production of The Bard's Henry V later that year.

She also starred in a production of The Winter's Tale from the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company that was streamed to cinemas across the world in November 2015.

TELEVISION

Her work on TV shows such as War and Peace gained Buckley much acclaim appearing as Marya Bolkonskaya in the BBC's dramatisation of the book by Leo Tolstoy.

She went on to star as Lorna Bow in Taboo alongside Tom Hardy, Marian Halcombe in the BBC series The Woman in White and recently took the lead role as nurse Oraetta Mayflower in the fourth season of black comedy crime drama Fargo.

Buckley won an Irish Film and Television Award (IFTA) for her 2019 performance as Lyudmilla Ignatenko in the historical drama Chernobyl.

FILM

The Kerry star continues to shine bright on the big screen.

In 2019, Buckley played the lead role of Rose-Lynn Harlan in the country music drama Wild Rose, earning her not only an IFTA but also a spot performing music from the film at the Glastonbury music festival.

The soundtrack from the film reached number one on the UK country albums chart.

She also starred in the 2018 psychological thriller Beast, playing the lead role of Moll Huntford for which she received acclaim.

In 2019, Buckley played Rosalyn Wilder in the biopic of Judy Garland - Judy, as well as the Young Woman in the Netflix drama I'm Thinking of Ending Things, directed by Charlie Kaufman.

In 2021, Buckley starred alongside Olivia Colman, playing the younger version of Colman's character Leda Caruso, in Maggie Gyllenhaal's feature directorial debut The Lost Daughter.

The Lost Daughter has received acclaim from movie critics and is available to stream on Netflix.

For her performance, Buckley was nominated for a BAFTA Award for best actress in a supporting role and also received her first Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress for her role in the film.