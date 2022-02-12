Wedding of the Week: Uplifting ceremony in Kerry with a Mangerton helicopter trip

Kerry couple Meagan Daly and Eoghan Reen had long held a dream of a spin by helicopter to a mountaintop — but they little suspected it would come true on their big day.

Meagan and Eoghan were whisked to the summit of Mangerton Mountain shortly after they said "I do".

“We have always thought a trip on a helicopter would be amazing but we never thought it would have been on our wedding day that it would happen!” said the groom.

”A friend organised it as a surprise for us. They knew the shots we would get up there would be out of this world!”

And not only were panoramic mountain and lake views on the agenda that day but the wedding party also had the Atlantic Ocean as a backdrop, as they travelled to Cromane, to strike a pose outside Jack’s Coastguard Restaurant.

Sally MacMonagle, their wedding photographer, captured the big day on camera and William Maher was the videographer.

“Sally had 100 other roles on the day and still managed to take more than 1,000 phenomenal photographs,” said Meagan.

The bride, from Castleisland, and groom, from Killarney, were married in St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney, in October, with Eoghan being the third generation of his family to wed there.

Meagan arrived at the cathedral in a VW campervan. “It was so funny trying to get all of us in, what with the dress and the veil. We laughed the whole way down,” she said.

The bride, the daughter of Marie Daly and the late Tim O’Sullivan, and groom, the son of Mary and Jimmy Reen, were married by the bride’s uncle Fr Denis O’Sullivan.

Celebrations continued at the reception at The Brehon Hotel, Killarney, where Eoghan’s grandmother Maureen Reen was among those toasting to their future together.

“Dancing with my nan during the reception was a special moment,” said the groom.

Meagan chose her friends to be her attendants, with Louise O’Brien as maid of honour and Bridget Horan and Sinead Courtney as bridesmaids.

Eoghan’s friend James Purcell was by his side as best man while his cousin Mike Spögler and his brothers Jerry and James Reen were his groomsmen.

Meagan’s cousins Fiadh Harkin and Sé Harkin were flower girl and pageboy respectively.

Meagan and Eoghan first met as students at the Institute of Technology in Tralee in February 2010 through mutual friends.

Eoghan popped the question on October 31, 2018, on Dundag pier, Muckross, in Killarney National Park, overlooking Muckross Lake.

“We are on a walk ‘looking for pine cones for decorations’ for Eoghan's mom as she was planning to have a Halloween party that evening — but it was actually a surprise engagement party,” said Meagan.

And almost exactly three years later, their big day also had a Halloween theme. “We both love Halloween and Disney so based a lot of the decorations/invitations on the Nightmare Before Christmas, table names were after Disneyland rides,” said the bride.

“Our wedding was amazing from start to finish. The sun shone throughout the day and the craic was ninety. Eoghan's mom Mary did a fantastic job on the decorations in the cathedral and in the hotel with help from family and friends. Rachel in The Brehon was an absolute gem to deal with and met our every need.”

Meagan looked picture-perfect in a dress she sourced in Little White Dress in Limerick. The bridal makeup was by Maeve Carey and hairstyling by Mary O’Leary.

Eoghan and his party were dapper in tuxedos from Ryle's Menswear, Tralee. Flowers by Sheila, Castleisland, created the floral arrangements.

Meagan, a primary school teacher, and Eoghan, a healthcare assistant, live in Killarney.