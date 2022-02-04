Vicky Phelan is a gem... stunning... we love her — tributes from people moved by her heroic campaigning

She's been bestowed with the highest honour an individual can get from a city and county and tremendous work Vicky Phelan has put into speaking out about the CervicalCheck scandal and in putting her own personal life into the public domain is recognised and appreciated by so many people.

People on the streets of Limerick were asked about what Vicky Phelan means to them by Limerick City and County Councils to coincide with her being awarded the Freedom of Limerick.

A gem... integrity... stunning — just some of the tributes paid to Vicky Phelan by people out and about in Limerick this week.

One woman said: "Vicky Phelan is a huge inspiration to all Irish women. The courage she's shown as a person and as a woman is just huge. She's so influential and I just I wish her the very best of luck. Thank you for all she has done for women with cervical cancer and women, that are fighting the fight. Huge inspiration."

Vicky with her husband Jim Whelan and son Darragh, 11 after the Freedom of Limerick ceremony. Picture: Alan Place

Another woman noted: "She epitomises courage and strength and integrity. She fought for every woman in the land, and it's a better, safer, more accountable place because of her."

And the enduring uphill battle Vicky Phelan had to bring the issue to light was saluted: "The courage that she's shown is unbelievable. She's fought and fought."

One man asked what Vicky Phelan means to him said: "She's somebody who was dealt just a rotten card but has shown such great strength of character, to put herself out there. She's a gem."

People said they are aware of all her health difficulties but wished her the best of luck: "She's fought for herself, and for women, the women of Ireland and women in general. And that's Vicky. I wish her the best of luck." and "What she's done for women in the country is absolutely stunning. I wish her all the best and hope she's doing well. She's a credit to herself and her family and to all of us she's amazing."

Vicky Phelan becomes the 72nd person to receive the Freedom of Limerick.

One woman acknowledged the long road Vicky has had since she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 but was given the all-clear after treatment. Then several years later she was informed that an audit carried out by CervicalCheck found that her 2011 smear test had been reported as a false negative.

"I just think it's terrible — the way she had to fight for everything, you know. I admire her courage so much. She's a brilliant woman. All she's achieved and went through. Yeah, I just have to say I wish her all the best."

Vicky Phelan has come to epitomise positive attributes for so many people. As one woman noted: "She's courage, strength, and a great fighter. A great fighter. And we're all fighting with her."

And that woman's husband agreed: "I couldn't agree more with what my wife has said about that lady and she's a credit to this city and we love her."

Vicky Phelan was given The Freedom of Limerick this week for her work in uncovering the CervicalCheck scandal and her tireless advocacy and support of other women who have been affected and are fighting for justice, as well as advocating for the rights of terminally ill people to end their suffering.