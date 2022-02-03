New documentary about Vicky Phelan will show an 'exclusive and intimate journey'

The film will follow Vicky’s very public fight for accountability following the CervicalCheck scandal as well as her personal battle to extend her life
New documentary about Vicky Phelan will show an 'exclusive and intimate journey'

The news of the new documentary comes as Vicky is due to receive the Freedom of Limerick in a special ceremony in the city this evening

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 08:33
Nicole Glennon

A documentary about Vicky Phelan’s fight to “expose the truth” of the CervicalCheck scandal will air at an upcoming film festival in Dublin.

The “vital” documentary from Irish producer and director Sasha King will be screened as part of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival which returns to the capital from February 23 to March 6.

Billed as an “exclusive and intimate journey,” the documentary will follow Vicky’s very public fight for accountability in the Cervical Check scandal as well as her personal battle to extend her life.

The news of the new documentary comes as Vicky is due to receive the Freedom of Limerick in a special ceremony in the city this evening.

The accolade is the highest honour that can be given to an individual by Limerick City and County Council and is awarded to those who have made “exceptional or unique contributions to the common good or to persons who have made outstanding contributions to the life of Limerick.” 

Announcing the decision to present Vicky with the honour, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said the mother of two is “an inspiration to all of us.” 

“She is a tireless fighter for women who have been affected by the Cervical Check scandal, and her work encapsulates the Freedom of Limerick, and how women should be treated.

“Her work has transformed the lives and saved the lives of Irish women and helped us talk of end of life in an important way, in turn helping to make Irish society a richer and more equal.

“Despite her own health, she continues to face her challenges head-on with a drive and determination, that has won the love, admiration and respect of the people of Limerick, Ireland and the world.” 

The Council said the ceremony has been condensed as it was arranged when COVID-19 restrictions were in effect and they “felt it appropriate to maintain these arrangements for the event.” 

The event will be live-streamed from 6:30pm this evening on limerick.ie 

Read More

Nicola Coughlan cries as Lin-Manuel Miranda admits he is a ‘long time fan’ of hers 

More in this section

Nicola Coughlan cries as Lin-Manuel Miranda admits he is a ‘long time fan’ of hers and wants to visit Ireland Nicola Coughlan cries as Lin-Manuel Miranda admits he is a ‘long time fan’ of hers 
Charlie Bird launches new website ahead of Croagh Patrick charity climb Charlie Bird launches new website ahead of Croagh Patrick charity climb
Spider-Man: No Way Home Tom Holland says Spider-Man role gave him ‘incredible education’ on stunts
<p>Rihanna has shared pictures of her baby bump on social media, officially introducing the world to her new ‘gang’ (Toby Melville/PA)</p>

Meet 'the gang.' Rihanna introduces baby bump to her fans on social media

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices