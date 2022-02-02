Nicola Coughlan cries as Lin-Manuel Miranda admits he is a ‘long time fan’ of hers 

The actress advises the Hamilton star to visit Charlie Byrne’s bookshop and Tigh Neachtain in Galway
Nicola Coughlan "can't cope" when she is surprised by a question from Lin-Manuel Miranda

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 14:32
Nicole Glennon

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda has admitted he is a “long time fan” of Nicola Coughlan — and the Derry Girl’s actress could not hold back the tears.

As part of an ‘Ask Me Anything’ segment for Elle Magazine, Nicola Coughlan was asked a number of questions from her famous friends including Derry Girls co-stars Louisa Harland and Dylan Llewellyn, Bridgerton co-stars Luke Newton, Polly Walker and its creator Shonda Rhimes.

But what she wasn’t expecting was a question from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Galway actress is open-mouthed when the question is played, with her shock quickly turning into tears.

The American actor, singer-songwriter, playwright, and film director, best known for creating the Broadway musicals In the Heights and Hamilton, alongside the soundtracks to Disney's Moana and Encanto, tells the actress he has spent a good amount of time in Wales but has never been to Ireland.

Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton Picture: Disney.

“When I go to visit you - what are the bookshops I should visit, and where should I go?” 

Responding, Nicola says she “wasn’t expecting that” and quickly starts wiping her eyes saying, “I can’t cope”.  

When the Bridgerton actress, who is gracing this month’s issue of Elle, manages to speak, she advises Lin-Manuel to check out her hometown Galway — Ireland’s friendliest city.

“I would go to Charlie Byrne’s bookshop. It’s a beautiful second-hand bookstore where you can get everything you can possibly imagine.

“You should have a pint of Guinness, of course, in Tigh Neachtain, a beautiful Irish pub where there’s lots of singing and music — which you could join in with.” 

The 35-year-old then thanked Lin-Manuel for his question saying it is “the best thing that’s ever happened” to her.

During the segment, Nicola was also asked who she’d like to see play her in a movie (Jedward or Florence Pugh) and what character she was most proud of playing (Clare in Derry Girls).

Sharing the interview on Twitter, the actress said she was "still shook".

