New York Times buys Wordle for seven-figure sum - what does it mean for you?

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 08:50
Nicole Glennon

It's happened.

Everyone's favourite viral world game has been sold — and for a seven-figure sum.

Wordle, created by software engineer Josh Wardle, has been acquired by the  New York Times.

In a Twitter statement, its creator said it has been incredible to watch a game bring so much joy to so many, but said it has also been “a little overwhelming.” 

“I am just one person, and it is important to me that, as Wordle grows, it continues to provide a great experience to everyone.” 

Wardle said he was “thrilled” that the  New York Times “will be the stewards of the game moving forward” adding: “If you’ve followed along with the story of Wordle, you’ll know that NYT games play a big part in its origins and so this step feels very natural to me.” 

Jonathan Knight, general manager for the New York Times Games said “the game has done what so few games have done — it has captured our collective imagination and brought us all a little closer together.” 

Okay, sounds great but what we’re all wondering is - how will this affect the game we’ve all come to know and love?

Will it remain free?

Probably not. The New York Times said the game will "initially remain free" to new and existing players, adding that the purchase of Wordle reflects "the growing importance of games, like crosswords and Spelling Bee, in the company’s quest to increase digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025." A subscription to New York Times Games currently costs €0.75 per week (billed monthly) or €25 a year (billed yearly).

Will the game change?

The paper has said there will be no changes made to its gameplay - so we'll still have just six guesses, with the grey, yellow and green boxes to aid us.

Will I lose my game streak?

Wardle says he is working with the NYT to make sure your wins and streaks will be preserved after the move.

