How to win at Wordle: 6 tips for acing the internet's new obsession 

Does your morning routine now consist of boiling the kettle, checking emails and completing your daily Wordle? If so, you’ve come to the right place. But if you don't know how to play the hit word game and you'd like to get in on the fun, all you need is an internet browser, and to read our quick guide here. Now, let’s get on to the tips:

1. Pick a good starter word - and make use of vowels

Everyone has their own favourite starter word. The key to a good one is a word that makes use of multiple vowels (a, e, i, o, u ) such as ADIEU, TEARS or RADIO.

I’m just like everyone else. I start my day by trying to squeeze as many vowels as possible into a 5 letter wordle — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) January 8, 2022

2. Focus on commonly used letters

For your second guess, opting for words that include some of the most commonly used consonants in the English language is a good bet. Common constants include t, r, s, h so words like SLATE, RAISE and IRATE are good bets.

3. Avoid reusing greys

Maybe an obvious one, but we’ve certainly made this mistake. The keyboard at the bottom of the game will show you what letters have come up as grey, yellow or green. Avoid reusing grey letters even if you’re only using one in your guess as you’re wasting an opportunity to gain as much new information as possible.

a few months from now there will be a tweet that says "wordle was the banana bread of omicron" and it will have 20k retweets — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) January 10, 2022

4. Avoid words that use multiple letters

This one might go without saying, but if you use a word that reuses letters, such as AGREE or BLISS, you’re once again likely wasting your opportunity to gain as much new information as possible.

5. But don’t forget - letters can come up twice

Okay, while it may not be a good idea to use words with double letters in your initial guesses, it’s worth remembering that the final answer may include double letters. For example, Just because you’ve got a green E in one place doesn’t mean there isn’t another E in the word.

6. It’s an American game - with American spellings

As many Irish users found out today, Wordle uses American spellings. I know it hurts, but try and remember this when you’re playing.

If you have completed your daily Wordle and are hungry for more word games check out the Irish Examiner's puzzle hub here.