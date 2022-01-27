Ask Niamh: How can I encourage my kids to save money?

From Junior Saver accounts, to Revolut, Niamh Hennessy has some ideas to get the kids watching their euros
I would like to encourage my children to save money, what are my options?

It is a fantastic idea to get children interested in saving money at any early age. It teaches them about the value of money and it also helps them appreciate that things don’t come easily and we have to earn money to buy nice things.

It helps to have a goal and for children to focus on saving for something in particular, be it a holiday or a fancy gadget or toy. You can buy ceramic money boxes that you can’t open in places like Easons. It is a good way to ensure the savings stay put. You could easily save €1,000 in one of these over a year by filling it with €1 and €2 coins. 

For a more formal way of saving you could set up a Junior Revolut account where you can add money from your own Revolut account in exchange for jobs around the house. 

An Post has a Childcare Plus account but this is more for saving for a child’s future. AIB has a Junior Saver account for kids aged between 7 and 11 years while Bank of Ireland has various Childsave accounts which are fronted by the character Ollie the Owl.

