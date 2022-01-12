Simon Cowell engaged to Lauren Silverman

The record executive and TV personality got down on one knee in Barbados
Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 08:24
Nicole Glennon

Simon Cowell has popped the question.

The record executive and TV personality got down on one knee in Barbados and asked long-time love Lauren Silverman for her hand in marriage.

The couple, who share a seven-year-old son together, have been together for 13 years.

According to The Sun, Simon, 62, proposed to Lauren, 44, in front of their son Eric and Lauren’s son Adam, 16, from a previous relationship on Christmas Eve.

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman arrive at the X-Factor press launch at the Ham Yard Hotel, Soho, London. 

The couple first met in 2004 when Lauren was still married to millionaire property developer Andrew Silverman with news of the relationship making headlines in the tabloids.

In 2008, Simon Cowell said he didn’t “believe in marriage, certainly not in this business.” 

“The truth is that you get married and in a year or two they clean you out! It's just not going to work.” 

It seems Lauren has changed his mind.

Family Notices