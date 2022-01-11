Cork man reunites woman with a sentimental bracelet 20 years after it was lost

When salon owner David Babington was in his early 20s, he found a gold bracelet outside Brown Thomas on St Patrick’s Street in Cork. At the time, he placed an advert in the Evening Echo in an attempt to find its owner, but sadly it was never claimed.

He kept the bracelet safe, however, and 20 years later it is finally making its way back to its rightful owner after he shared it on social media.

The gold bracelet was engraved with the names Phil and William, along with a date in the early 1980s and this week David will meet with Phil to return her jewellery.

The bracelet was a gift to Phil from her husband, William to mark the birth of their youngest child, who turns 40 this year. Sadly, William died 10 years ago.

David said he can’t wait to finally meet Phil to return the bracelet after her granddaughter reached out to him on Instagram.

“I placed an ad in The Echo 20 years ago to find the owner. I was clearing out my drawer last week when I came across it again. Even after all these years, I felt I needed to do something about it,” he told The Echo.

"I posted a picture on my Instagram and a girl named Niamh came back to me saying that it had belonged to her grandmother. She had been wearing it to Scoozis restaurant for a family dinner. That was the last time she ever saw it.”

David says he has since learned that Phil was once a neighbour of his while the bracelet was in his possession and her daughter-in-law was a regular at his salon.

“I never thought that I would find the person after all this time, but something still told me to hold on to this bracelet,” he said, adding he hopes the bracelet becomes a treasured family heirloom.

“The fact that William got this made for Phil after she told him she was pregnant is really sweet. I knew that there was a story behind the date and I’m so glad to have finally got the chance to hear it.

“Hopefully, this will become an heirloom that Phil can pass on to her own daughter who can, in turn, pass it on to her children. It has an even more special story now and I’m just glad to be part of it.”