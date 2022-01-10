Ray Foley ‘buzzing’ to be back in Today FM, Fergal D’Arcy bids adieu

It’s official, Cork Red FM presenter Ray Foley is leaving the station to return to Today FM.

The Mayo man, who left his lunchtime gig with Today FM ten years ago, will be taking over the 2 - 4:40pm slot from Fergal D’Arcy this year.

Meanwhile, Mairead Ronan’s 12-2pm lunchtime slot will go to Today FM’s own Pamela Joyce.

The refreshed schedule will also see popular Early Breakfast presenter Paula MacSweeney take up a new slot in the evenings (7 - 10pm) and king of breakfast radio Ian Dempsey add an extra hour to his morning show (6 - 9am).

Commenting on the move, Ray Foley said he was “buzzing” to get started.

"You just can’t imagine how excited I am to start afternoons on Today FM,” he said.

“Every day for the last nine years, my key card for the building hasn’t worked, so we might need to get that looked at.

“Our last song in 2012 was Example - We’ll Be Coming Back For You One Day and now we are!”

Pamela Joyce said she will be “honoured” to have her name above the door at lunchtime on Today FM.

“This is a huge step for me personally and professionally and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into the show.”

Listeners can expect “the best tunes, loads of craic and plenty of divilment,” from the new show, she added.

Acknowledging the end of Fergal D’Arcy’s time with the station, Today FM boss James Brownlow said he’d like to sincerely thank Fergal for “the huge contribution” he’s made since he joined Today FM.

“Fergal is very passionate about radio and about music and we wish him continued success in both.”

The revamped schedule on Today FM will come into effect in early February.