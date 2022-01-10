'He taught us life was precious:' Tributes paid to 14-year-old TikTok star from Dublin 

Tributes have been paid to a “larger than life” young TikTok star from Dublin who has passed away at just 14.

Anthony Iannucci from Sallynoggin was born with Hallermann-Streiff Syndrome - a rare genetic disorder that is characterized by a distinctive malformations of the skull and facial region.

The condition also causes sparse hair, eye abnormalities, dental defects, degenerative skin change and result in proportionate short stature.

Despite being in and out of hospital since birth, Anthony had recently become a shining light on TikTok after amassing almost 99K followers on the social media platform.

Following his passing last week, tributes have poured in for the young man, including from Temple Street hospital.

Anthony was a Honorary Garda

Calling it a sad day, a spokesperson said they would like to pay tribute to their “wonderful, funny, sweet friend Anthony Iannucci."

“As you will all know, Anthony spent much of his life in and out of the hospital, making friends everywhere he went.

"He was known for his loving, outgoing personality and his sense of humour. He will be missed and will never be forgotten.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Sending our condolences to his mam Janet, sisters Leann and Sandrina and all of his family & friends.”

So sad to hear of the passing of the brilliant, funny, happy Anthony Iannucci who passed away in CHI at Temple Street. I had the great honour of meeting Anthony when I was Health Minister, a meeting I will never forget. Fly high Anthony. Thinking of all his family & friends pic.twitter.com/8H0gKxN6pJ — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) January 9, 2022

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris also paid tribute to the Sallynoggin teenager.

"So sad to hear this. I will always remember meeting Anthony and his humour and happiness,” he said.

Comedian Jason Byrne also paid tribute to Anthony, commenting that the 14-year-old would always say he "wasn't even funny" before cracking some of his own jokes.

"He was always happy, laughing n smiling. He taught us all that life is precious."

Such a sad week @Temple_Street as the beautiful Anthony Lannucci left us. I loved seeing him, he always said I wasn't even funny, then would crack some amazing jokes at me. He was always happy, laughing n smiling. He taught us all that life is precious #ripanthony pic.twitter.com/CigsurNh3r — jason byrne (@thejasonbyrne) January 9, 2022

Anthony, who was a Honorary Garda, was also remembered by Little Blue Heroes Foundation.

“Our hearts are saddened to hear that Hon. Garda Anthony Iannucci passed away surrounded by his loving family. Anthony was larger than life, always made the best of things no matter what the challenges.

“He will be missed dearly by all his Little Blue Heroes friends and colleagues.”

Anthony's funeral will take place today at Our Lady of Victories Church in Sallynoggin.