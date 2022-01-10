Kellie Harrington says she has ‘no venue, not a stitch of clothes’ for her wedding in three months

'Working under pressure is what we’re used to I think'
Kellie Harrington with fiancée Mandy Loughlin. Picture: Instagram

Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 13:58
Denise O’Donoghue

Olympic hero Kellie Harrington is marrying her partner of 13 years in just three months, but she has opened up about the difficulties they have encountered while planning their big day.

Harrington is engaged to Mandy Loughlin and the couple has been together since first meeting at a training club in Bray. Last summer, Loughlin told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio One that Harrington “makes you want to be a better person.” 

“Opposites obviously attract and it was the best thing ever," she said.

They are due to get married this spring but Harrington, who won an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year, has revealed that planning for the wedding is “definitely stressful”.

“Wedding planning for a wedding that is three months away is definitely stressful,” she writes on Instagram.

No venue, not a stitch of clothes. Not knowing who to invite or where to bloody start. 

"When people said planning a wedding is stressful I never believed it till now.” 

Tagging her fiancée, she joked that “working under pressure is what we’re used to I think”.

Though she doesn't specify the cause, Covid-19 restrictions are presumably hampering their plans, particularly when it comes to deciding upon how many guests to invite. Under current guidelines, just 100 guests can attend a wedding reception, which must end at midnight.

