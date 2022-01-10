Kellie Harrington says she has ‘no venue, not a stitch of clothes’ for her wedding in three months

Olympic hero Kellie Harrington is marrying her partner of 13 years in just three months, but she has opened up about the difficulties they have encountered while planning their big day.

Harrington is engaged to Mandy Loughlin and the couple has been together since first meeting at a training club in Bray. Last summer, Loughlin told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio One that Harrington “makes you want to be a better person.”