5 tips for keeping kids warm and comfy in school as teachers report freezing temperatures in class 

As primary and secondary school students returned to schools across the country yesterday, reports of cold classrooms were widespread. Teachers shared photos of the thermostats in their classrooms, with some recording temperatures as low as 8.7°.

If I use the temperature on my car as the comparison it is the same temperature in my classroom as it is outside as I walk in. Obviously no windows open yet either. I’m wearing layers and fluffy socks but the cold is not pleasant. Hope the kids are wrapped up 😮‍💨 #edchatie pic.twitter.com/6yGBBNuSln

Unfortunately, it looks like the windows and doors will have to be kept open in classrooms for a while more, as schools do their best to keep teachers and pupils safe from Covid-19 — but that doesn't mean anyone should have to endure bitterly cold temperatures while they try to learn how to apply the Pythagoras theorem. So here are some tips to ensure your kids, big and small, are as warm and comfy as they can be.

Thermal vests

2pk thermal vests from M&S, €13.50 to €15 depending on size

This 2-pack of cosy cotton-blend thermal vests from Marks & Spencer will provide some much-needed warmth. Available in sizes 2-3 years all the way up to 15-16 years. Priced from €13.50 to €15 depending on the size. Shop at marksandspencer.com

Dunnes Stores stocks 'base layers' in several colours from €10

Dunnes Stores base layer in black, white, navy or blue. €10

Thermal leggings

Winter Essential Kids Leggings, €9.99 from Mountain Warehouse

The pair of leggings under your tights trick has been employed by many a teenage girl in secondary schools in Ireland during the winter months. These days, going the extra mile with a pair of fleecy leggings might be necessary. This pair from Mountain Warehouse are extra warm and feature IsoTherm heat retention technology. They are also high wicking — meaning you’ll stay dry and comfortable throughout the day. Available in sizes XXS through to 3XL for €9.99. Shop at MountainWarehouse.com

Hand warmers

Hand warmers, €15 for a pack of 30, Decathlon

These hand warmers from Decathlon can be kept in skirt or trousers pockets and keep hands toasty for at least 6 hours. €15 for a pack of 30. Shop at decathlon.ie

And Trespass also stocks non-toxic and non-flammable handwarmers.

Neck warmer

Dare 2b neck warmer, €5 in Regatta

Reduced to €5 at Regatta.

Warm drinks

BodyGo Flask’s from Home Store + More, €4.99.

Send the kids to school with some tea or soup to help keep them warm and comfortable. These BodyGo Flask’s from Home Store + More are available in a range of colours and retail at €4.99. Shop at

homestoreandmore.ie