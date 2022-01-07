Greg O’Shea is back on the market — and he’s just launched his own fitness app

Former Love Island winner Greg O ‘Shea has confirmed he’s newly single — and he’s launching his own fitness app.

The Limerick native’s new app, Better with Greg, will feature live workouts with the man himself alongside a wellness section where he will share thoughts and tips with you on how to live a better lifestyle.

“There will also be a Q&A section where you’ll have direct access to me to ask whatever questions you may have,” he revealed.

Greg will be doing the workouts live on the app

The Corbally man, who won Love Island with Amber Gill in 2019, said the app will go live on January 13.

“So if you haven’t gotten into the swing of things yet this year let’s start together next Thursday.”

Separately, Greg confirmed to RSVP Live that he is “not loved up anymore".

“I am single as of the last couple of weeks,” he shared.

"It is the way that things have panned out for me. I was with a lovely girl for the last two years and we had some great times together. But, unfortunately, we weren’t on the same page and we didn’t want the same things out of life."

Picture: @gregoshea / Instagram

The former rugby 7s player said the split was difficult but it was the “mature decision” as they both wanted “different things in life right now".

“She wants to put all her effort into work and I want to be closer to someone,” he said, adding that they didn’t want to live in the same place either.

We’ve no doubt there are a lot of Irish ladies who would be happy to get closer to Greg!