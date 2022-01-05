Cork Red FM star rumoured to take over Mairead Ronan's Today FM slot

A high-profile Red FM presenter is reportedly leaving the station to take over Mairead Ronan’s coveted Today FM slot.

Ray Foley, who co-presents Red FM’s breakfast show with Laura O' Mahony, is set to rejoin the national station a decade after he left the station, the Irish Sun reports.

The Mayo man will return to a lunchtime slot after Mairead Ronan left the station in December to spend more time with her children.

Ten years ago, Foley, walked away from his lunchtime gig on Today FM to take over the breakfast show on Dublin local 98FM - however he left after just three years admitting he found the early starts "so, so tough".

At the time of his departure from Today FM, Foley said it was a "bittersweet end" to what had been "a brilliant time" in his life and he was happy to be leaving on good terms.

The father of two has been a regular on rebel radio since 2006.