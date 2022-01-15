Wedding of the Week: Love strikes at a bowling alley for Róisín and Pádraig

Their paths first crossed in a bowling alley and three years later Kerry couple, Róisín Looney and Pádraig (Paudie) O’Sullivan, got engaged while strolling along Rossbeigh beach.

Róisín, daughter of Geraldine and Ireneus, Laharn, Killorglin, and Paudie, son of Kathleen and Patrick, Beaufort, were married by Fr Jack Fitzgerald in St James’ Church, Killorglin, in summer 2021, and held their reception in the five-star Dunloe Hotel.

Róisín Looney and Paudie O'Sullivan with Geraldine and Ireneus Looney and Kathleen and Patrick O'Sullivan

The couple were introduced by mutual friends Stephanie and Michael Quirke six years ago in Bowling Buddies in Tralee and Paudie popped the question in March 2018.

“Originally, we were planning on having 200 guests. However, Covid-19 had other ideas,” said the bride.

“We had first set the date for July 3 but it was moved to July 9 to have the 50 guests. We were very lucky to get all the same suppliers,” said Róisín, a primary school teacher in Fossa National School.

Róisín Looney and Paudie O'Sullivan enjoying tea and cupcakes supplied by Carnahone Kitchen

She and Paudie, an electrician with Liebherr Container Cranes, Fossa, were delighted that those who were unable to be with them on the day due to pandemic restrictions could join via an online streaming link.

Róisín Looney and Paudie O'Sullivan travelled in an MG from Pristine Classics. Here they pose in front of the Puck goat mural in Killorglin

The newlyweds travelled in style, in an MG, supplied by Pristine Classics, Glenbeigh.

Maura’s Cottage Flowers added plenty of colour to the occasion and Trevor O’Donoghue of TOD Images and Stephen O’Donoghue of Odicci Films were behind the lens. “They made it so easy for us. The bridal party photos were taken at the stunning-looking cottage where Paudie’s uncles, David and Jeremiah O’Sullivan, live in Carnahone,” said the bride.

Audrey Lettice with Róisín Looney

The couple enjoyed taking time out to enjoy tea and cupcakes from Carnahone Kitchen, served by Paudie’s uncles David and Jeremiah.

“I love baking and set up my own baking business last year, Carnahone Kitchen (Carnahone Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram), so I made cupcakes for the big day as well as decorating the cake. Pádraig’s mom, my own mother and I made the cake while I added the finishing touches to it,” said Róisín.

Róisín Looney and Paudie O'Sullivan cutting the wedding cake

Aimé O'Shea, a milliner, later created a cake stand for the bride using the dried flowers from her bouquet. “It is a great way to bring back the amazing memories from our special day while enjoying a cuppa and a cupcake,” said Róisín.

The groom Paudie O'Sullivan with his father, left, Patrick O'Sullivan, and best man David Cronin on the morning of the wedding

Audrey Lettice, the bride’s college friend, was the maid of honour, while Paudie’s school friend, David Cronin, was by his side as best man.

“The flower girls were my nieces, Sadbh and Siún Ní Luanaigh, and Clodagh Looney,” said Róisín.

“My brother, Edward, and his wife, Laura, along with Morgan Pierce, did the church music. It was very special and emotional, particularly while walking up the aisle with my father.”

Audrey Lettice and David Cronin with Róisín Looney and Paudie O'Sullivan in Carnahone, Beaufort

Róisín looked elegant in a dress sourced in Belladonna Bridal in Galway; while the groom and his party were dapper in suits from Ryle Menswear in Tralee.

“My aunt, Patricia O’Shea, did our makeup and Yvonne and Teresa from The Hair Studio did the hair,” said the bride.

Tina Griffin designed and made a dress for the bride for the following day.

Róisín Looney and Paudie O'Sullivan with VIP guests Bob and Max

Also key to the celebrations were family pets. “A local artist, Rochelle Lucey, designed beautiful invitations showing us in front of The Dunloe along with my parents’ dogs Bob and Max, and Trixy, our cat. It was important to us to have local suppliers where possible,” said Róisín.

“Bob and Max were VIP guests at our wedding and checked into The Dunloe for the night where they thoroughly enjoyed their stay, and would highly recommend staying there.”

Róisín Looney and Paudie O'Sullivan

The newlyweds, who are based in Beaufort, honeymooned in The Europe Hotel and Inchydoney Hotel, and spent a few days in Wicklow. “We hope to go to Italy next year,” said the bride.