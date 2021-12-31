Vicky Phelan reunited with brother Robbie, home for the first time in three years

Vicky Phelan updated followers on her delight at being reunited with brother Robbie Phelan and his fiancée Fiona Veale, who returned home over Christmas to visit family for the first time in three years.

Robbie and Fiona live in New Zealand and in 2019, Vicky, her husband Jim and their children Amelia and Darragh visited the couple for Christmas.

Dublin airport bound for our trip of a lifetime to New Zealand, to spend Christmas with my brother, Robbie and @fionaveale1 Cannot wait to see the sights and relax far away from it all. Happy Christmas to all my tweeps. Hope it's a happy, healthy one spent with those you love ❤ pic.twitter.com/PcXA3rqwwJ — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) December 17, 2019

Vicky took to Instagram on December 31 to update followers on her Christmas celebrations in Clare.

"Just home after a FANTASTIC few days down in our holiday home in Doonbeg where we had a small number of very important visitors."

The campaigner explained that the family had enjoyed a meal at The Armada Hotel, which was paid for by owner John Burke.

Vicky Phelan with daughter Amelia and husband Jim on Doughmore Beach.

"Thank you, John and Tony and all the staff at the Armada Hotel, a regular haunt when I am down in West Clare."

Phelan said that she spent time with her parents and walked her beloved Doughmore Beach in Doonbeg. The beach holds a particular place in her heart, as she told writer Ruairí McKiernan on the Love and Courage podcast in 2019.

“I remember the first time I stepped onto that beach. It just took my breath away. It’s my favourite place in the world.”

Before Christmas, Vicky said that she was concentrating on spending time with her loved ones.

“Time cannot be bought, unfortunately,” Vicky replied to a commentator on Twitter who said she wished “we could give her time."

“But I can spend the time that I do have wisely and that is exactly what I am doing.” “I am spending every minute of it with the people I love and making memories for them to look back on when my time runs out.”

As she prepared to see 2021 out, Phelan said she would be spending the evening with her three favourite people: her children and Jim.

"Like everyone, I am looking forward to a better year in 2022 for ALL of us, a year where we will hopefully get a handle on Covid and get back to living...really living our lives."