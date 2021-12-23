Vicky Phelan: Time cannot be bought but I can spend the time that I do have wisely 

Vicky Phelan has said she hopes to have enough energy to get up early with the kids Christmas morning and enjoy Christmas Dinner "without vomiting it back up".

The tireless campaigner took to Twitter late on Wednesday night to show her gratitude after she was granted the honorary freedom of Limerick city on Tuesday.

“Apologies for not responding to this announcement sooner but I wasn't feeling well yesterday,” she explained, adding that she had spoken with Mayor of Limerick Daniel Butler before the announcement was made publicly.

“I am thrilled,” she said, “Thank you.”

Apologies for not responding to this announcement sooner but I wasn't feeling well yesterday.



I spoke with Mayor @DanielButlerFG before he went public with the fantastic news that I am to be honoured with the Freedom of Limerick. It is a great honour. I am thrilled. Thank you❤ https://t.co/OI3ezbBSgR — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) December 22, 2021

Mayor Daniel Butler said the Council wished to acknowledge Vicky’s “tireless support” of women who have been affected by the CervicalCheck scandal in the bestowing of the award.

“She has empowered women to be able to speak their truth and ensure their health is treated with respect and attention it deserves," he said.

Previous recipients of the civic honor include President Michael D Higgins; rugby player, Paul O’Connell, and businessman and racehorse owner, JP McManus.

Vicky Phelan has been honoured with the freedom of Limerick City.

Vicky is the first woman since 1997 to receive the honour, with just four women ever awarded the accolade: Ishbel Maria Hamilton-Gordon, Maud Gonne, Kathleen Clarke, and Trudy Hunt.

Responding to a tweet from Limerick historian, Sharon Slater, Vicky said it was "disgraceful" that it has been so long since a woman has been awarded the freedom of Limerick.

"I hope that it will not be another 40 years before we see other powerful Limerick women nominated," she added."

The Kilkenny native, who has made her home in Limerick, also replied to a commenter who said she wished “we could give her time”.

“Time cannot be bought, unfortunately,” Vicky replied, “but I can spend the time that I do have wisely and that is exactly what I am doing.”

“I am spending every minute of it with the people I love and making memories for them to look back on when my time runs out.”