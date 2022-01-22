Glenn Keogh: There are a lot of good working-class people here in LA, it's not all plastic

I was born and raised in Dublin. I've got four sisters, my brother, mother and 11 nieces and nephews. I was formerly an accountant with CPA before moving to Australia where I worked in technology selling software for a few years.

I started acting when I was 28. I was playing football in Australia as a hobby. When I tore ligaments in my knee for a second time the physical therapist said to me, you need to take a year off the football and find another hobby.

I mentioned to my roommate at the time that I'd love to try some local theatre. It was something that was always kind of hovering in the back of my mind, but I had never really had the opportunity.

I auditioned for the Actors workshop in Australia and got in as a mature student. I went to college for three or four years, nights and weekends, while working a full-time job. I loved it. I knew it was something I wanted to do, it was just a matter of finding a way to do it and financially support myself at the same time.

I knew I'd have to move to America because there's very little work in Australia, particularly for an Irish man. There's only a few TV networks there and not a lot of productions come through so I decided I needed to be in the States.

When I won a green card in the lottery, I said I'd give the acting a go full time. It was a godsend. For a lot of actors, the biggest issue is getting the visa to work in the States. I've been there 15 years now and am a US citizen.

I think everyone thinks LA is very wanky and very plastic. There is an element of that, but there's also a lot of real quality good people there. Most of the guys I knock around with are from good working class families. They are good people who have sacrificed a lot in their lives just to give it a go and hustle — and hustle hard.

There is a pretty good community of paddies in LA. You tend to find each other out there. There's the Irish Film Festival each year, there's also a thing called Ireland week, which is great.

It's a week of business conferences with entertainment. The Irish tend to come out from under the rocks for everything; birthday parties, engagement parties... There are a few Irish bars too where we congregate. We tend to chip in and help each other find work where we can too.

I have a couple of godchildren out there with Irish parents too because they don't have any siblings out there... I've fallen into that role a couple of times!

Do I think I was born to be the person I am? The short answer is probably yes. As I have found my way down this route, I think I was always going to end up here, I just didn't know it or the opportunity wasn't there at the time.

I could have stayed doing what I was and probably been happy doing it, but I was always the class clown and I think it was probably always in me to be a performer. When I finally did it, it came very naturally.

The greatest challenge I have faced in my life is leaving family. When I initially moved to Australia, I thought I'd be back after two or three years. That was 20 years ago now.

Missing family events, the kids' communions and confirmations, the weddings, funerals, that's the biggest challenge. That's hard.

I am scared of cats. I love animals, but cats freak me out. And I am scared of angry sisters!

My earliest memory is seeing Superman in the movie theatre in Glasthule near Dún Laoghaire when I was four. I had an obsession with Superman back then, he's still my favorite superhero.

My other early memories would be of my German Shepherd. My father got him when I was six months old and my earlier memories are hanging out of that dog.

I would like to be remembered for being there for people that need me when they need me. That's something I haven't lost and I never will.

My greatest quality is my ability to dust myself off. I'm good at motivating myself through tough times and just keep going.

Particularly in the last couple of years, it would have been an easy choice to just come home, but I've kept going at it. I have plenty of friends who have packed it in but I am still invigorated by it and still excited by it.

The people I turn to most in my life would be my family, and I've got some good mates here in LA. I turn to Irish producer, Marcus Fox, a lot. He's the father of one of my godchildren and a great man for advice. He was my 'hot date' for the Spiderman premiere.

The greatest nugget of wisdom I have ever been given is "there are many peaks in life". I remember making a comment when I was 21 saying "I am at the peak of my life now" and a man in his 40s told me there are many peaks in life, and there is always somewhere higher you can go.

My proudest achievement is not losing my sanity after 15 years in America! I haven't turned into a theatrical prima donna or a political lunatic. It is a bit of a wacky world you've to navigate your way around [in LA] and I haven't sold my soul to make it over there. I am still working hard. I am proud of that.

Blackrock actor Glenn Keogh stars alongside Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jamie Foxx in Spider-Man No Way Home, in cinemas now.