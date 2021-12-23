Watch: Antrim puppy goes viral ‘helping’ owner wrap presents

A TikTok video of a cockapoo causing chaos while its Antrim owner tries to wrap presents has racked up over 1.8M views on TikTok.

The video, posted by Mia Constantinou from Dervock in County Antrim, shows Toffee the cockapoo repeatedly trying to steal a roll of sellotape, attempting to tear the wrapping paper and playing with the owner's ponytail.