Watch: Antrim puppy goes viral ‘helping’ owner wrap presents

A TikTok video of a cockapoo causing chaos while its Antrim owner tries to wrap presents has racked up over 1.8M views on TikTok.
The video, posted by Mia Constantinou from Dervock in County Antrim, shows Toffee the cockapoo repeatedly trying to steal a roll of sellotape, attempting to tear the wrapping paper and playing with the owner's ponytail.
The 24-second clip set to Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You is captioned ‘it’s a full-time job'.
More than a quarter of a million people have liked the TikTok posting with almost 4,000 comments left on the adorable video.
One commenter remarked that “Puppy tok is the best place”. We have to agree.