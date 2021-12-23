Watch: Antrim puppy goes viral ‘helping’ owner wrap presents

More than a quarter of a million people have liked the TikTok posting with almost 4,000 comments left on the adorable video
Toffee the cockapoo in the video, posted by Mia Constantinou from Dervock in County Antrim.
Picture: @dani_n_mia

Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 08:28
Nicole Glennon

A TikTok video of a cockapoo causing chaos while its Antrim owner tries to wrap presents has racked up over 1.8M views on TikTok.

The video, posted by Mia Constantinou from Dervock in County Antrim, shows Toffee the cockapoo repeatedly trying to steal a roll of sellotape, attempting to tear the wrapping paper and playing with the owner's ponytail.

The 24-second clip set to Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You is captioned ‘it’s a full-time job'. 

One commenter remarked that “Puppy tok is the best place”. We have to agree.

There's a fireworks display in Cork City tonight - mind your pets

